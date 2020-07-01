John T. Edge, the director of the Southern Foodways Alliance in Oxford, is being urged to step down after longstanding concerns about his leadership.
SFA is an institute of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture housed in the Barnard Observatory on the campus of the University of Mississippi. SFA’s mission is to document, study and explore the diverse food cultures of the changing American South. Edge is the founding director of the 20-year-old institution, which has about 1,600 members.
In a story in Monday's issue of The New York Times, writer Kim Severson said people are calling Edge a kingmaker, a white man, however charming, who has too much power over who tells the story of food in a region where so much of the cuisine was created by enslaved people.
On Monday evening, Edge released a statement, saying in part: "Over the last decade, we have expanded our focus to address inequities grounded in gender, class, ethnicity, and other differences. Because we began and continue our work in that spirit, SFA members and audiences expect more from us. And they expect more from me. This week I learned, in conversations with members and collaborators, and through a New York Times article, that the people of SFA demand more of me still. I welcome and accept that challenge. I promise to listen, absorb, reflect, and act."
According to the Times article, recent racism issues in the country have led a group of current and past staff members to renew their call for Edge to step down as director, a call that has fallen on deaf ears for several years.
“What we have is a middle-aged man who like so many progressive Southerners has wrestled with the demons of his white Southern past and used that to help build a better South,” said Marcie Cohen Ferris, 63, a former board president and a professor emeritus of American studies at the University of North Carolina. “The reconciliation stance is no longer going to work in this nation. It’s about economics and justice. This is it. This is the moment.”
She is not calling for Edge’s dismissal, but she does support a thorough restructuring and the hiring of people of color for well-paid jobs at the top.
The match that ignited the current debate over Edge’s leadership was struck in a James Beard Foundation webinar on June 17, when Chef Tunde Wey asked him to step down and give the power of his position to an African-American woman.
“I’ve been in the position 20 years,” Edge said in the webinar. “It’s time for me to get out of the way. I recognize and embrace that.” He then explained that he was raising money to fund his replacement, but that the process would take more time than Wey might like.
The Times article said SFA's staff of nine includes only one person of color, Cynthia Greenlee, an African-American writer and historian who has a doctorate in history from Duke University. She works 20 hours a week on contract as the deputy editor of Gravy, a literary magazine and podcast. She told Edge Monday night she was resigning.
Edge emphasized that a succession plan for his position has been discussed for five years, and for the last two, he has been raising money to make sure the director's position and others in the organization can be sustained with an endowment.
“I don’t want to hand over the SFA as a busted wagon,” Edge said.
He and several others say the alliance could fall apart if the proper steps aren’t taken to make the change. The university, which is facing a hiring freeze and financial strain from the pandemic, would hire his replacement.
Kathryn McKee, director of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture, said she was listening to the concerns and cataloging them. She vowed to “cultivate a pool of applicants that could yield the sort of person many of the advocates for his removal would like to see.”