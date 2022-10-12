Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
2 teaspoons plus 2 tablespoons salted butter, divided
1/4 cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs
1 (9-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach
2 tablespoons water
1/4 cup evaporated milk, or as needed
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup shredded jalapeño Jack cheese
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper
Melt 2 teaspoons butter in a skillet over low heat. Add bread crumbs. Cook and stir until butter is incorporated into the bread crumbs. Set aside.
Place spinach in a microwave-safe baking dish. Add water, cover and cook on high for 7 1/2 minutes, stirring halfway through. Drain over a measuring cup. Add enough evaporated milk to make 1/2 cup. Set aside.
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the skillet. Add flour and cook, stirring continuously, until mixture turns paste-like. Add onion and cook, stirring constantly until soft and translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Slowly add milk mixture, stirring constantly. Mix in cheese, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Add spinach and cook until well incorporated, 2 to 3 minutes.
Place spinach mixture in a small greased baking dish, top with bread crumbs, and place under the broiler until bread crumbs are golden, about 5 minutes.
