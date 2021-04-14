TUPELO – Nothing says spring like a big ol' salad. I'm not talking about tuna salad, chicken salad or egg salad, although all of those are delicious.
I mean salads that build on greens or fresh vegetables or colorful fruit that please the eye as well as the palate.
We probably eat salad as a main meal at least once a week starting in April and going through the end of August. One of our favorites is so simple it doesn't even need a recipe: store-bought spring mix topped with roasted salmon and scattered with blueberries and sliced strawberries. Drizzle with the dressing of your choice.
There aren't any hard and fast rules when it comes to salads. As long as they're made with foods your family will eat, you've got a winner. For a pretty presentation, consider plating the ingredients in rows in the bowl instead of tossing everything together.
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
SALAD
2 (8-ounce) chicken breasts, cooked
2 large avocados
1 cup corn from 1 cooked cob
6 ounces lean bacon, cooked and chopped
1/4 cup chopped green onions
2 tablespoons chopped dill
2 hard-boiled eggs, quartered
LEMON DRESSING
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Dice or shred the cooked chicken breasts and place into a large mixing bowl.
Peel and pit avocados, slice into bite-sized pieces and add to the mixing bowl.
Add 1 cup of cooked corn (freshly cooked corn is best), toss green onion, chopped bacon and dill.
Add dressing ingredients to a small bowl and stir to combine. Drizzle over your salad and toss to combine. Serve with slices of hard boiled egg if desired. Serves 4.
SPRING SALAD
DRESSING
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil and mint
1 small garlic clove
1/2 teaspoon lemon est
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil, more as desired
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
SALAD
1 bunch asparagus, tender parts chopped into 1-inch pieces
1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed
A few handfuls of salad greens
2 radishes, thinly sliced
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 avocado, pitted and diced
1/4 cup chopped, toasted pistachios
1/2 cup roasted chickpeas
Fresh herbs, for garnish
Salt and pepper
For the dressing, in a food processor, pulse together the herbs, garlic, lemon juice, zest, vinegar, olive oil, and salt.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and set a bowl of ice water nearby. Blanch the asparagus for about 1 minute, until tender but still bright green. Transfer to the ice water for 1 minute, then drain. Allow the asparagus to dry and transfer it back to the bowl and add the peas.
Add half of the dressing to the bowl with the asparagus and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Assemble the salad. Arrange the salad greens on a platter, then layer the asparagus/pea mixture, the radishes, feta, avocado, pistachios, chickpeas and herbs. Drizzle with remaining dressing, season to taste with more salt and pepper, and serve. Serves 4.
FRUIT SALAD
SALAD
1 1/2 cups hulled, halved strawberries
1 1/2 cups pineapple chunks
1 cup mango chunks
3/4 cup blueberries
3/4 cup blackberries
2 medium kiwi, peeled and sliced
1/2 cup seedless grapes, halved
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
HONEY VINAIGRETTE
1/3 cup honey
1/4 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
Combine the fruit, almonds, and mint in a large serving bowl. Toss to combine and set aside until service.
For the vinaigrette, combine the honey with lemon juice, orange juice, vinegar, salt, oil and poppy seeds in a small bowl, and whisk to combine.
Pour the dressing over the fruit mixture, and lightly toss to combine. This salad is better if it chills for 3 tp 4 hours to allow the flavors to meld, but it can also be served immediately after tossing with the vinaigrette. Serves 4.