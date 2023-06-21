Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
I seared the steak on a flattop grill for three minutes a side, then finished it on the charcoal grill. After it rested for 15 minutes, I sliced half of it for Father's Day supper, tented it with foil and left it on the counter.
Big mistake.
While I was out of the kitchen, our pooch, Julie, helped herself to the sliced London broil. Fortunately, she couldn't reach the half that hadn't been sliced, so a total disaster was averted.
This really is a delicious marinade. The lemon juice tenderizes the meat, and the basil adds tons of flavor. Plus, we know now it's dog-approved (I'm thankful the garlic in the marinade was dried, not fresh, so less toxic for Julie, who seems to be fine). I'll use the rest of the marinade later this week on pork tenders.
STEAK MARINADE
1/2 cup olive oil
1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoons dried basil
1 1/2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 1/2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon ground white pepper
1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
Place olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, basil, garlic powder, parsley, white pepper and dried minced garlic in a bowl and whisk to combine. Makes 1 1/2 cups.
