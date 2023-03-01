Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
I've never tried a strawberry muffin before, but I'm going to give this recipe a shot.
STRAWBERRY MUFFINS
BATTER
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup milk
2 cups strawberries, chopped
CRUMB TOPPING
1/2 stick butter, melted
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
For the muffins, combine the butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Mix for about 1 minute until creamy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, until just combined. Stir in the vanilla extract.
Combine the baking powder, salt and flour in a medium sized bowl. Whisk together.
Alternate adding the flour mixture and the milk, stirring after each addition, until everything is incorporated and mixed well. Carefully fold in the strawberries. Scoop the batter into 18 greased muffin tin cups, filling each about 3/4 full.
For the Crumb Topping:
For the topping, in a small bowl combine melted butter, both sugars, cinnamon and flour until mixed well, using a fork. Sprinkle the crumb evenly over the tops of the muffin batter.
Bake muffins at 375 degrees for about 16 to 18 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
