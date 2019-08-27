Some like them soft and some like them crunchy, but MSN's INSIDER set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in each state.
After studying which establishments had the most mentions of chocolate chip cookies in their Yelp reviews, then ranking those reviews based on their rating, review recency, and total volume, here was the conclusion:
Mississippi's best chocolate chip cookie is served at Abe's Grill in Corinth.
Here are the comments that accompanied the honor:
"There's no better combination at Abe's Grill than a cool iced tea and a homemade chocolate chip cookie."
