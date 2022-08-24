For as long as I can remember, my husband, Charlie, has prepared stuffed shells at Christmas. He'll also make them if the California kids come to visit, so as you can tell, they're reserved for special occasions.
His go-to recipe is hearty. The shells are stuffed with a mixture of beef, pork, spinach and garlic. He makes his own marinara sauce – we call it liquid gold – and we usually keep some in the freezer.
Last week, he decided to try a new, lighter recipe. This one is way less labor-intensive than the original, but the flavor is still delicious. I can see this in a regular rotation in our house year-round. We served the shells with garlic bread and a side salad.
CLASSIC STUFFED SHELLS
3 cups marinara sauce, divided
1 (15-ounce) container Ricotta cheese
3 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese, divided
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 egg
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
24 jumbo pasta shells, cooked according to package directions
2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional)
Spread 1 1/2 cups of the marinara sauce in an even layer in the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Place the Ricotta cheese, 1 1/2 cups of Mozzarella, Italian seasoning, egg and Parmesan cheese in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
Fill each shell with the Ricotta mixture and place in the baking dish. Spoon the remaining marinara sauce over the shells, then sprinkle the remaining 1 1/2 cups of cheese over the top.
Cover the dish with foil. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Uncover the pan, then bake for an additional 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and starting to brown.
Sprinkle with parsley, if desired. Serves 6.
