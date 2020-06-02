Memorial Day has always signaled the start of the grilling season (though some of us grill year-round) and the weather of late has been perfect for getting outdoors.
One of our favorite things to grill are shish kebabs, sometimes spelled kabobs – either way, it's chunks of meat and vegetables or fruit threaded on metal or wooden skewers and grilled.
Because they're a bit labor intensive to prepare, we usually reserve kebabs for the weekend when there's more time to chop, thread and cook. We've found it's better to separate the meats when grilling – we don't combine chicken and beef on the same skewer because the cooking times are different.
Using a marinade is key when grilling beef or chicken, but fish only needs a spice mixture. Try one of these recipes at your next cookout.
BEEF KEBABS
MARINADE
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
KEBABS
2 pounds sirloin or New York strip steak, cut in 1-inch pieces
1 large red onion cut into 1-inch pieces
1 red bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces
1 green bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Place all the marinade ingredients in a bowl or in a resealable gallon sized freezer bag. Mix to combine. Add steak pieces to the marinade. Marinate for at least 1 hour, or up to 24 hours.
Season the onions and peppers with salt and pepper to taste. Thread beef, peppers and onions onto skewers. Heat grill to medium-high heat. Place kebabs onto grill and cook for 4 to 5 minutes per side. Sprinkle with parsley, then serve.
CHICKEN KEBABS
1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons paprika
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Zest of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 3/4 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
5 garlic cloves, minced
2 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into large bite-sized pieces
1 large red onion, cut into wedges
Vegetable oil, for greasing the grill
In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, olive oil, paprika, cumin, cinnamon, red pepper flakes, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper and garlic.
Thread the chicken onto metal skewers, folding if the pieces are long and thin, alternating occasionally with the red onions. Be sure not to cram the skewers. Place the kebabs on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Spoon or brush the marinade all over the meat, coating well. Cover and refrigerate at least eight hours or overnight.
Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. To grease the grill, lightly dip a wad of paper towels in vegetable oil and, using tongs, carefully rub over the grates several times until glossy and coated. Grill the chicken kebabs until golden brown and cooked through, turning skewers occasionally, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and serve. Makes 6 to 8 skewers.
SALMON KEBABS
2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 1/2 pounds skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 lemons, very thinly sliced into rounds
2 tablespoons olive oil
Soak 16 bamboo skewers in water for 1 hour. Prepare grill for medium heat. Mix oregano, sesame seeds, cumin, salt, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl to combine; set spice mixture aside.
Beginning and ending with salmon, thread salmon and folded lemon slices onto 8 pairs of parallel skewers to make 8 kebabs total. Brush with oil and season with reserved spice mixture.
Grill, turning occasionally, until fish is opaque throughout, 5 to 8 minutes.