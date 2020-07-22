Tupelo • Summer just screams shrimp, America’s favorite shellfish, and there’s no shortage of tasty recipes to please any palate.
There are hundreds of shrimp species, most of which can be divided into two broad classifications – warm-water shrimp and cold-water shrimp. The colder the water, the smaller and more succulent the shrimp.
Shrimp come in all manner of colors, including light brown, pink, deep red, grayish-white, yellow and gray-green. Because of a heat-caused chemical change, most shrimp shells change color when cooked.
In the South, shrimp are often boiled or fried, but in these recipes, you’ll find they’re pan sauteed or baked.
SHRIMP ALFREDO
12 ounces fettuccini pasta
1 pound large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1/3 cup white wine, such as Chardonnay
2 cups whipping cream
1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
Cook pasta according to package instructions until al-dente. Drain without rinsing and set aside.
While pasta is cooking, season shrimp with salt, pepper and paprika. Heat oil in a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, add shrimp in a single layer and cook 2 minutes per side or just until cooked through and no longer translucent. Remove to a separate dish to prevent overcooking.
In the same hot pan, melt butter and saute onion until soft and golden, 3 to 5 minutes, stirring often. Add garlic and sauté another minute until fragrant. Stir in wine and boil down until there is only a quarter of the liquid left.
Stir in cream, bring to a light boil then simmer 2 minutes. Sprinkle sauce with cheese and stir just until creamy and smooth. Let it come just to a simmer without boiling, then turn off the heat. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Stir in the drained pasta and cooked shrimp, tossing until noodles are well coated in sauce. Serve with parsley, more Parmesan cheese and some freshly cracked black pepper. Serves 6.
SHRIMP TACOS
1 pound medium or large shrimp
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/3 cup sour cream
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 teaspoon Sriracha sauce
1 tablespoon olive oil
8 (6-inch) white corn tortillas
2 cups shredded purple cabbage
1 large avocado pitted, peeled and diced
1/2 red onion, diced
1/4 bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped
1 lime, cut into 8 wedges
1 cup grated Cotija cheese
Place shrimp in a medium bowl. Add garlic and seasonings and stir to combine.
In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, garlic powder and Sriracha sauce. Set aside.
Heat oil in a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp in a single layer. Sauté 1 to 2 minutes per side or just until cooked through. Transfer to a serving platter and set aside to cool.
Toast 8 tortillas over an open gas stovetop flame on medium/low heat, about 10 seconds per side, until lightly charred on the edges (or use a medium-hot skillet or griddle and cook until golden brown in some spots, about 30 seconds per side).
Arrange cabbage, avocado, red onion, cilantro and lime wedges on a serving platter. Build tacos by arranging shrimp and toppings over each toasted tortilla. Sprinkle with cheese and serve with sauce.
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup mild chili sauce
3 to 4 tablespoons horseradish sauce
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
2 pounds shrimp (16 to 20 count), peeled, deveined with tail-on
1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 lemon, cut in 4 wedges
Combine ketchup, chili sauce, horseradish, lemon juice, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauce. Cover and refrigerate.
Place shrimp in a bowl; drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stir to combine then arrange shrimp in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and are just cooked through. Test a shrimp for doneness, then transfer to a serving platter. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve shrimp and sauce chilled.