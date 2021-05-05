Mother's Day is Sunday, and these recipes were created with moms in mind. Whether it's Very Berry and Creamy Coconut Ice Cream, Dreamy Chocolate Mousse, or Lemon Cheesecake with Fresh Fruit, these desserts promise to be a perfect addition to Mother’s Day festivities.
The ice cream combines the rich tartness of frozen fruit and a sweet creaminess from the coconut milk. The mousse is rich, decadent and full of yummy chocolate flavor. The cheesecake has the smooth, creamy texture of cheesecake mixed with a hint of lemon juice.
Find more sweet treat recipes at culinary.net.
VERY BERRY AND CREAMY COCONUT ICE CREAM
BERRY ICE CREAM
2 pounds frozen berries (such as raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries)
1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon salt
COCONUT ICE CREAM
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup coconut milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
Mint leaves, for garnish
To make berry ice cream: In blender, pulse frozen berries, sweetened condensed milk, honey and salt until smooth, scraping down sides. Pour mixture into 9x5-inch loaf pan. Freeze uncovered 4 hours, or until set.
To make coconut ice cream: In large mixing bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form.
In medium bowl, whisk sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, salt and 1 cup whipped cream until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and whisk until combined. Pour into 9x5-inch loaf pan. Freeze uncovered 4 hours, or until set.
Scoop desired amount of each ice cream into bowls to serve. Garnish with mint leaves.
DREAMY CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped, plus chocolate shavings (optional)
40 large marshmallows
2 1/4 cups heavy cream, divided
In large bowl, combine chopped chocolate, marshmallows and 1/2 cup heavy cream. Microwave 2 minutes on high, or until marshmallows are melted. Let mixture cool 1 hour.
Using mixer, whip 1 3/4 cups heavy cream until soft peaks form. Reserve and refrigerate 1/2 cup whipped cream for topping.
In cooled chocolate mixture, fold in 2 cups whipped cream until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and mix until combined. Spoon mousse into ramekins. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.
To serve, top with 1/2 cup reserved whipped cream and sprinkle with shaved chocolate, if desired.
LEMON CHEESECAKE WITH FRESH FRUIT
1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 stick butter, melted
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1 can sweetened condensed milk
3 eggs
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 orange, peeled and separated
8 raspberries
3 mint leaves, for garnish
In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press firmly into 9-inch springform pan.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Add eggs, fresh lemon juice and vanilla extract; mix until combined.
Pour into pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes, or until center springs back when lightly pressed.
Chill in refrigerator until completely cooled. Arrange orange slices around border of cake and place raspberries in middle. Top with mint leaves.