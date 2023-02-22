I love tacos, but I'm always looking for ways to eat them without using flour or corn tortillas.
A few months ago, we tried putting the taco meat and toppings in lettuce leaves, and those turned out to be delicious, though a bit messy.
I'm intrigued by these tacos prepared in zucchini boats. This seems like a much healthier alternative to carbs, plus they're really pretty! The recipe is adapted from www.damndelicious.net.
TACO ZUCCHINI BOATS
4 medium zucchini
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 pound lean ground beef or turkey
1 small onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 can diced Ro-tel tomatoes
1 packet low-sodium taco seasoning
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Cut each zucchini in half horizontally, then carefully scoop out the center of the zucchini, reserving for another use, leaving about 1/2-inch of zucchini on the skin.
Heat canola oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef and cook until browned, about 3 to 5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; drain excess fat.
Add onion, and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and taco seasoning until thickened and flavors have blended, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in cilantro.
Place zucchini in a single layer, skin-side down, into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish; season with salt and pepper. Add beef mixture to each zucchini .
Bake at 400 degrees until the zucchini is tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese during the last 5 minutes of cooking time. Serve immediately. Serves 4.