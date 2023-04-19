Tarragon is the new favorite herb in our house. We tried growing it last summer, but it was either too hot here, or it didn't like the pot we put it in.
Fortunately, you can find fresh tarragon in little plastic containers in the produce section of most grocery stores, so that's what we used to make this dish.
My husband found the recipe a month ago on The New York Times cooking website and has been itching to make it. We don't keep Cognac at the house, but I finally remembered to buy an airplane-sized bottle of it at the liquor store. Once Charlie picked up the tarragon at Kroger, we were set.
To say this chicken is delicious would be an understatement. We served it with white rice (to help sop up the pan juices) and green beans. It is restaurant quality, for sure.
ROAST TARRAGON-COGNAC CHICKEN
1 (4-pound) whole chicken
2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1 bunch fresh tarragon, chopped (about 3/4 cup)
2 tablespoons Cognac, divided
1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper
Pat the chicken dry and salt the bird inside and out. Transfer to a plate or baking dish and refrigerate uncovered for at least 1 hour or overnight.
In a small bowl, combine butter, tarragon, 1 tablespoon Cognac and pepper. Rub mixture inside the chicken cavity and over and under the chicken skin.
Place chicken on a rimmed sheet pan or in a large ovenproof skillet. Roast at 400 degrees, breast side up, until the skin is golden and crisp and the juices run clear, about 1 hour (it needs to reach 165 degrees).
Remove chicken from the oven. Pour remaining 1 tablespoon Cognac over the bird and baste with some of the butter pan juices. Serves 4.
