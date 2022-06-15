HOUSTON – When Mary Beth Barnard was a small girl growing up in Greenwood, she and her two younger sisters had a chore chart they followed.
They'd help their mother prep meals and clean up afterward, but it wasn't until they were pre-teens that they actually got to cook for the family.
"When we were 11 or 12, we started being responsible for meals," said Barnard, 56. "Each of us had to cook one meal a week during the summers."
Barnard remembers preparing baked chicken with potatoes and onions, spaghetti sauce from scratch, and homemade vegetable soup when it was her turn to make supper.
When she got to college at Belhaven in Jackson, she met her future husband, Craig. They dated off and on for four years, but after graduation, she took a job teaching in Orlando, Florida.
"I moved there and realized I'd made the biggest mistake of my life," she said. "Craig and I were engaged by Thanksgiving and married the next July, after my contract was up."
The Barnards both teach at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School in Tupelo, and he's also the pastor at Houston Presbyterian Church.
The ministry has taken them to Tuscumbia, Alabama; St. Louis, Missouri; and Sarasota, Florida, as well as Columbus, Jackson, Southaven and Tupelo. They moved to Houston in 2019.
"My cooking has changed a lot since I first started," Barnard said. "In Tuscumbia, the pastor's wife was a caterer, and I worked for her for two years and learned a lot. She was from Louisiana, so she made a lot of Cajun food I'd never eaten before or cooked before."
Today, the Barnards are always trying new recipes, especially during the summer when they're not teaching school.
"My husband mainly finds new recipes through social media," she said. "I typically have something at someone's home or at a restaurant and try to duplicate it."
During the winter, they make lots of hearty soups and chilies. In the summer, they fix a lot of meats on the grill.
"We might cook ribs, chicken, brats and burgers on the grill, then we'll have those meats to make meals out of during the week," she said. "In the summer, we'll put those with grilled vegetables or corn souffle or a hash brown casserole."
Barnard likes to cook with fresh herbs, so she grows basil, mint, rosemary, oregano and chives. Though dill is her favorite herb, she hasn't had much success growing it in the Mississippi heat.
She'll try just about anything once, but she's not a huge fish fan. She likes shellfish, but doesn't care for tilapia, cod or salmon.
"But I do like good old fried catfish," she said. "I am a Southern girl there."
RAVIOLI IN BASIL CREAM SAUCE
1 (24-ounce) package frozen beef ravioli
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
3 green onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes, drained
2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
1 cup half and half or heavy cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
Prepare ravioli according to package directions; drain.
Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onions, garlic and Italian seasoning. Sauté over medium heat until mushrooms are tender, about 6 minutes.
Stir in Ro-tel tomatoes, basil and cream; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Stir in Parmesan and salt. Stir in cooked ravioli, tossing to coat.
PEACH COBBLER WITH PEACH NEHI ICE CREAM
COBBLER
1 stick butter
4 to 5 ripe peaches, peeled and sliced
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup self-rising flour
3/4 cup milk
ICE CREAM
1 can sweetened condensed milk
8 to 9 ripe peaches, peeled and diced
1 cup sugar
32 ounces Peach Nehi Soda
For the cobbler, melt butter in a casserole. Place peaches on top of butter; do not stir. Combine sugar, flour and milk; pour over peaches; do not stir. (If desired, add 1 cup fresh blueberries to the peaches.)
Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Serve with Peach Nehi Ice Cream.
For the ice cream, put milk, peaches and sugar in a food processor and puree, leaving peaches in small chunks.
Transfer peach mixture to a bowl and stir in peach soda. Cover and chill for a couple of hours.
Process mixture in an ice cream freezer according to appliance directions. Serve with warm peach cobbler or eat alone. (This can also be made with strawberries and Strawberry Nehi or blueberries and Grape Nehi.)
CURRIED FRUIT
1 large can apricots, drained
1 large can peaches, drained
1 large can pears, drained
1 large pineapple chunks, drained
1 jar maraschino cherries, drained
1 cup chopped pecans
2 teaspoons curry powder
1/3 cup brown sugar
Make sure all fruit is well-drained. Mix all ingredients and place in a casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
BAKED PINEAPPLE
2 (20-ounce) cans unsweetened pineapple chunks, undrained
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed
1 stick butter, melted
Pour pineapple into a casserole dish. Combine sugar and flour and pour over pineapple. Do not stir. Sprinkle cheese and cracker crumbs on top. Pour melted butter over crackers. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
CHICKEN DIVAN
16 ounces frozen broccoli
3 chicken breast halves, cooked and diced
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 cup soft Italian bread crumbs
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese
1 cup Cheez-It crackers, crushed
1/2 stick butter, melted
Cook and drain broccoli. Place broccoli in a greased casserole. Place chicken on top.
Combine soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice and curry powder. Cover chicken and broccoli with soup mixture.
Top with bread crumbs, grated cheeses, and crushed crackers. Drizzle melted butter over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
SPRING TEA
2 cups water
8 tea bags
Handful of fresh mint leaves
2 cups sugar
2 cups orange juice
1/2 cup lemon juice
Additional water
Boil 2 cups water and add tea bags and mint leaves; let steep for 30 minutes.
Remove tea bags and mint leaves. Add sugar, orange juice, lemon juice and enough water to make 1 gallon. Chill. Serve over ice with fresh mint leaves.
TOMATILLO DIP
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
3 medium tomatillos, husks removed and quartered
1 avocado, peeled, seeded and quartered
2 teaspoons lime juice
1 package Hidden Valley Ranch dip mix
Tortilla chips
Puree mayonnaise, sour cream, jalapeño, cilantro, tomatillos, avocado, lime juice and dry dip mix in a food processor or blender. Serve with tortilla chips.
CHICKEN AND WILD RICE SOUP
2 medium ribs celery, thinly sliced
1 medium carrot, coarsely chopped or shredded
1 medium onion, chopped
1 small green bell pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 package Uncle Ben's Long Grain and Wild Rice, cooked
1 cup water
2 cans chicken broth
2 to 3 chicken breast halves, cooked and chopped
1 cup half and half
Sauté celery, carrot, onion and bell pepper in butter until tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Stir in cooked rice, water and chicken broth. Heat to boiling.
Reduce heat and add chicken. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Stir in half and half. Heat until just hot (do not boil).