Today is my last day at the Daily Journal. I always knew the time would come when I would instinctively know it was time to hit the door.
That day is here.
I began my work at the Journal as the assistant news editor in December 1992 (my husband, Charlie, had started his job here on the copy desk eight months before). In 1994, I became the news editor, and held that job until moving into the Living Department in February 2002 as the food/home/garden editor.
I was 29 and newly married when I came here. Now, I'm 60, with three grown kids and a grandchild. I've done a lot of growing up here.
There aren't enough words to say how much I'll miss my co-workers. They are smart, hard-working, funny (and sometimes foul-mouthed) folk. It has been my honor to work alongside them.
That being said, I will not miss the deadlines, the daily pressures and the meetings!
I want to thank you, the readers, for all your support, Cook of the Week nominations, letters and emails. Without your encouragement and kind words, I wouldn't have been able to keep at it this long.
And to the people I've featured over the years – thanks for letting me into your homes, and into your hearts, and trusting me to tell your stories. That's what I will miss most of all.
RECIPE FOR HAPPINESS
2 heaping cups of patience
1 heart, full of love
2 handfuls of generosity
1 pound of understanding
Dash of laughter
Generous sprinkle of kindness
Plenty of faith
Combine patience, love and generosity with understanding. Add a dash of laughter and sprinkle generously with kindness. Add plenty of faith and mix well. Spread over a period of a lifetime. Serve everyone you meet.
