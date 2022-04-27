TUPELO – The Gumtree Art Festival has added a new component this year and rebranded itself as the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival.
"In 2021, we had planned a wine and food component, but that January the COVID numbers started rising, and the committee made the call to cancel the festival," said Kit Stafford, the festival director.
Now, as the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, the culinary arts will be celebrated as well.
The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival, to be held May 6-8 in downtown Tupelo, has partnered with Melanie Hankins Booth with Wine the Experience to offer unique experiences at the festival.
The Palette, a 120-foot-long tent to be located on Court Street between Spring and Front streets, will host two food and wine events on Saturday, May 7.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a "Wine Tasting and Food Pairing Experience." Participants will have access to more than 30 wines from around the world. Knowledgeable wine hosts will share information about winemaking, wine regions, and flavor and aroma profiles.
Tickets, which can be purchased at the tent, are $20 each and include a commemorative stemmed wine glass, three 3-ounce wine tastings and simple food pairings in the form of charcuterie boards from Jobos and Neon Pig restaurants.
"We're actually going to be teaching the wines we're pouring," Booth said. "We'll be offering insight some people might not know about. We'll have wines from South Africa, Old World wines from France, beautiful New World selections from California and the Pacific Northwest, and even some Slovenian wines."
Booth said this is a wonderful opportunity for folks to try wines they've never heard of or maybe even wines they think they don't like.
"People won't go out and buy three bottles of wine without having first tried them," she said "This is a way to discover them."
The second wine experience at The Palette will begin at 7 p.m. "The South's Best Art Party" is designed to showcase the fine art of celebration and will include a live art demonstration by artist Wyatt Waters, music by Memphis Soul Revue and a silent auction.
"In the evening, people will be able to sample four 4-ounce wine tastings and there will be spirits available," Stafford said. "There will be heavier foods from local chefs and local restaurants around town. It will still be a light grab-and-go – not a sit-down meal – but you won't leave hungry."
Tickets for the evening event are $75 and can be purchased online at www.gumtreeartandwinefestival.com.
Booth is a certified specialist of wine and a member of the Society of Wine Educators. She teaches Wine Appreciation, Personal Enrichment classes through Mississippi State University Extension Service's Continuing Education program, the University of Southern Mississippi's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and Mississippi University for Women's Culinary Arts Institute.
"One of the things I teach is that we don't just drink wine, we experience it," Booth said. "What we're setting up here during the day and night is a total sensory experience. And you'll be enjoying it in a setting that will make it memorable."
Stafford said after years of offering artists' work at the Gumtree Festival, organizers felt the wine component was the direction the festival needed to take.
"We knew we wanted to attract a larger crowd and more regional people," she said. "We knew the food culture in Tupelo was being celebrated in print and multiple travel publications. Wine patrons typically are art patrons. Everything we do to grow the festival if for our artists so they have a successful weekend. We knew if we shared wonderful food, wine and art, the people would come."