If your family ever gets stuck in a dinner routine rut, it can feel like you’re eating the same recipes over and over again.
However, this fresh and unique recipe for Cuban Chicken with Salsa Fresca might inspire you to think outside the culinary box and give your family members the satisfactory flavor they desire at dinnertime. With fresh ingredients and a wholesome flavor, this meal is perfect to add to your dinner menu rotation.
If you're dining outside, the Chipotle Chicken Flatbread makes for a perfect al fresco meal. Prepared along with a fresh salad or simply enjoyed by itself, this flatbread is simple to make and even kids will love adding the toppings and sauce. It’s colorful and fresh, making it a perfect addition to get-togethers on the patio.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN FLATBREAD
2 flatbreads
2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 clove garlic, minced
4 chicken tenders, cooked and cubed
1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
Salt and pepper
1/2 cup ranch dressing
1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle seasoning
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves
Place parchment paper on a baking sheet and add flatbreads. Sprinkle cheese on flatbreads. Top with garlic, chicken and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Bake at 375 degrees for 16 minutes until cheese is melted.
In small bowl, mix ranch and chipotle seasoning. Drizzle ranch dressing on flatbread and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.
CUBAN CHICKEN WITH SALSA FRESCA
CHICKEN
1 cup grapefruit juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 1/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
SALSA FRESCA
1 cup grapefruit segments
1/2 jicama, cubed
1/2 red onion, chopped
3/4 cup grapefruit juice
4 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 jalapeño pepper, chopped
In large bowl, mix grapefruit juice, oil, garlic powder, cumin, paprika and red pepper until combined. Add chicken to bowl and turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer.
To make salsa fresca: In medium bowl, mix grapefruit segments, jicama, red onion, grapefruit juice, olive oil, cilantro and jalapeño pepper until combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Remove chicken from marinade. Place chicken in baking dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until chicken is cooked through.
Slice chicken and serve with salsa fresca. Serves 5.
