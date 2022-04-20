Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
Is it something you want to put together after you've worked a 12-hour day? Is this a recipe you could turn over to your 13-year-old to make before you get home? Is this a dish you could feed your family after a cold night on the soccer field?
Yes.
Feel free to make changes. Use homemade pasta sauce or meatballs. Substitute cooked Italian sausage for the meatballs. Swap out Cheddar for the Mozzarella cheese. Sauté onions and bell peppers to add to the sauce, if that suits you. Make it as complicated as you like.
But if you want easy, it doesn't get any better than this.
EASY PASTA BAKE
12 ounces mostaccioli pasta or other tubular pasta
1 (15-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce, or more to taste
12 frozen cooked meatballs, thawed
1 (8-ounce) package shredded Mozzarella cheese
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add mostaccioli and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain.
Transfer mostaccioli to a large glass baking dish. The pasta should reach about halfway to the rim of the dish. Cover with as much spaghetti sauce as you like, at least enough to almost cover the pasta.
Place meatballs in a microwave-save dish and heat in the microwave for about 3 minutes. Spread out on top of the pasta. Cover entirely with Mozzarella cheese.
Bakeat 350 degrees until heated through and cheese is completely melted, 15 to 20 minutes. Serves 4.