This recipe is delicious, but you must have some time to prepare it. The sauce alone takes 45 minutes to make, and that doesn't count time for food prep or a quick bake in the oven.
If the sauce doesn't thicken to your liking, add a slurry of cornstarch and water to it. I used chicken cutlets, and served them over white rice, but you could use egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
PERFECT CHICKEN
2 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup white wine
1/2 to 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 teaspoon dried sage
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons butter
1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon capers
1/2 cup cornstarch
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts or thighs
2 tablespoons olive oil
Pour the chicken broth into a saucepan with the onion and garlic; bring to a boil and cook at a boil until the liquid reduces by half, about 10 minutes. Pour in the white wine, return to a boil, and reduce the liquid by half again, about 10 minutes. Stir in mushrooms, rosemary, and sage; simmer until the mushrooms are tender, about 15 more minutes. Stir in cream, butter, lemon, and capers; reduce heat and simmer the sauce until thickened, about 10 minutes.
Place the cornstarch into a shallow bowl and press the chicken into the cornstarch on all sides until thoroughly coated, shaking off excess. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; pan-fry chicken until it develops a golden brown crust, about 8 minutes per side. Place the chicken in a 9x9-inch casserole and pour the sauce over.
Bake at 350 degrees until the sauce is bubbling and the chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes.