Saturday morning, my husband and I walked from our house to downtown Main Street to see the start of the Gum Tree 10K race. Once the runners were well on their way, we moseyed a couple of blocks over to the Tupelo Farmers' Depot.
The market officially opens this Saturday, but last weekend there were a handful of vendors set up. We lucked upon a farmer who had two baskets of tiny yellow summer squash left, and we snatched them up.
We'd never cooked with squash this small before – most were about the size of my thumb. And that's what probably made them so tender.
I put a homemade vinaigrette on them, and Charlie cooked them on the grill in a basket. They were the perfect accompaniment to the New York strip steak we shared.
GRILLED BABY SQUASH
2 pounds baby summer squash
3 to 4 sprigs fresh thyme
3 to 4 scallions, trimmed to about 5 inches
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper
Crumbled feta cheese (optional)
Halve the summer squash lengthwise and place them in a large bowl. Add thyme sprigs and scallions.
In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, lemon zest and juice; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the squash mixture and use your hands to toss until all of the squash is well coated with the dressing.
Place the squash in a grill basket and grill over medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes, until they become tender and browned in spots. (Alternately, you can spread the squash out on a rimmed sheet pan and roast at 450 degrees for about 10 to 15 minutes, until they become tender and browned in spots.)
Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature. Crumble the feta cheese over before serving, if desired.