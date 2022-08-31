Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
ROASTED TOMATO SOUP
10 pounds Roma tomatoes
Vegetable oil
3 cups diced onions
1/4 cup bacon fat
1/4 cup minced garlic
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon Kosher salt
2 teaspoons fresh ground black pepper
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
4 cups chicken stock
1 bay leaf
1 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
Lightly coat the tomatoes with vegetable oil and place on a baking sheet in the oven. Roast at 400 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes, turning them every 10 minutes. Remove from oven when the skin begins to crack and the tomatoes are soft. Allow to cool just enough to handle; remove and discard the skins.
In a stockpot, sauté onions in the bacon fat for 8 to 10 minutes over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Add garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper and continue stirring for another 4 to 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir constantly for 5 to 6 minutes until caramelized, being careful not to burn.
Add chicken stock, roasted tomatoes and bay leaf and bring to a simmer for 30 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and add cream and sherry vinegar and simmer for 10 more minutes.
Puree until smooth using an immersion blender or in small batches in a countertop blender. Serve with a grilled cheese sandwich or panini. Makes 1 gallon.
