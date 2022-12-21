I was trying to come up with an idea for this column Monday night, but I haven't tried many new recipes lately. So, I reached out to daughter Mary and bonus daughter Jennifer to see if they'd been adventurous in the kitchen lately.
Jenn has spent the better part of the last two weeks in Texas with her mother, who recently had surgery, so when she has cooked, it's been comfort food.
Mary, however, tried a new recipe last month and was making it again Monday. She said it's easy and hearty and perfect on a cold night. The first time she made it, Mary used cheese tortellini, but the second time she used cheese ravioli and said it was just as good.
I plan to make this the week between Christmas and New Year's, since the weatherman is predicting lots more cold weather.
TORTELLINI SOUP
1 pound ground chicken sausage or pork sausage
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small white onion, diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
Salt and pepper
Red pepper flakes
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
4 to 6 cups chicken broth
3/4 cup heavy cream or half-and-half
2 to 3 cups refrigerated cheese tortellinis
1 cup baby spinach
In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, brown the ground sausage. Drain off grease; set sausage aside.
In the Dutch oven, heat the olive oil. Add onion and garlic and sauté for about 2 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Add diced tomatoes and stir to combine.
Add the chicken broth and cream. Stir to combine, turn the heat to low, and bring to a simmer. Add browned sausage, tortellinis and spinach. Adjust seasonings. Cook 5 more minutes on medium heat or until tortellinis are tender and spinach is wilted. Serves 4 to 6.
