TUPELO – Tom Wicker has the Boy Scouts to thank for teaching him the basics of cooking. The Tupelo attorney was living in Spain – his father was in the Air Force – when he first got into Scouting.
"When we got to the States, I continued Scouting," said Wicker, who moved to Tupelo when he was 15. "When we could go on campouts, each patrol had to show a duty roster and a menu. It was a point of pride to not just open a can and heat it up. They weren't fancy meals, but they were good."
When he was in law school at Ole Miss, Wicker formed a supper club with four other law students: Sonja Jenkins, Pat Caldwell, Marian Dulaney and Mike Austin.
"We started experimenting," he said. "Once a week, one of us would have the others come over to the apartment to act as lab rats, although Sonja was already a really good cook. That was where I tried to make my first cassoulet."
After law school, Wicker worked as an attorney for the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. When he moved back to Tupelo to practice law, he got into baking bread.
"I started baking bread as a challenge," he said. "That was 1981 or 1982 – a good 40 years ago. I probably make bread at least once a week. I like it, the grandkids like it. Everybody likes bread, unless they're gluten-intolerant. I'd like to learn to make gluten-free sourdough bread for friends."
Four or five years ago, Wicker started using a scale instead of measuring cups to measure his bread ingredients.
"I kept noticing recipes from King Arthur Flour and European bread recipes all used grams," he said. "It's more accurate, and you don't mess up as many bowls and utensils."
Sourdough bread is one of Wicker's favorites to make, and he has found the perfect recipe that works for him.
"Unless it's the weekend, I don't have five hours to bake bread," he said. "That's why I like my recipe. I spend an hour mixing it up and then do a stretch-and-fold for the dough, go get a shower, do the next stretch-and-fold, get dressed. I can get a lot done in between steps."
Wicker likes to make hearty entrees to go with his breads, like Roja Vioja, a shredded beef dish; stews and meaty bologneses.
"I like to do those because there are leftovers," he said. "I make a big pot on the weekend and then we eat on it for the next four nights."
Wicker and his wife, Semmie, live on a farm in Lee County with an assortment of dogs and cats, several of which are rescues, and two horses. The couple shares one daughter and two grandchildren.
"I'm the main cook because Semmie is usually taking care of the horses," Wicker said. "But she's a better cook than I am."
He likes to try new recipes, and often finds them in King Arthur Flour, The New York Times and Cooking Light cookbooks or on their websites.
"The first book I got when I got serious about making bread was 'Beard on Bread' by James Beard," he said. "I still use it for two or three recipes. But after 40 years of baking bread, you can tell whether it has oil or butter or some sort of sweetener in it. It's not rocket science, but I guess it is science, of a sort. You just start thinking like a baker."
BUCKWHEAT-CARDAMOM CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES
2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature, divided
1 cup dark brown sugar, packed
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
2 1/4 cups buckwheat flour, such as Birkett Mills
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cardamom
2/3 cup semisweet chocolate, wafers or chopped from a bar
2/3 cup bittersweet chocolate, wafers or chopped from a bar
Coarse salt
Place 1 stick butter in a medium skillet and melt it over medium heat, swirling the pan occasionally. The butter will foam and froth as it cooks and start to crackle and pop. Once the crackling stops, keep a close eye on the melted butter, continuing to swirl the pan at intervals. The butter will become fragrant, and brown bits will form on the bottom. Once the bits are amber brown (about 2 1/2 to 3 minutes or so after the sizzling stops), remove the butter from the burner and pour it into a small bowl, brown bits and all. Allow it to cool for 20 minutes.
In a large bowl, beat the remaining 1 stick butter with the brown sugar for 3 to 5 minutes, until the mixture is very smooth. Beat in the vanilla.
Pour the cooled brown butter into the bowl along with the granulated sugar. Beat for 2 minutes, until smooth; the mixture will lighten in color and become fluffy.
Add the eggs and beat for another minute. Add the flour, salt, baking soda, and cardamom, beating on low speed just until everything is thoroughly combined. Fold in the chopped chocolate.
Scoop the dough into 12 equal pieces; a muffin scoop works well here. Place onto a piece of parchment paper, waxed paper, or plastic wrap, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (until firm), or up to two days.
About 15 minutes before you're ready to begin baking, preheat your oven to 375 degrees with racks in the center and upper third. Lightly grease (or line with parchment) three baking sheets. If you don’t have three pans, plan to bake in batches.
Arrange four cookies on each pan, leaving as much room as possible between them. Sprinkle the cookies with coarse salt. Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges are just starting to turn golden brown. Remove them from the oven and allow them to rest on the pans for at least 5 minutes before moving them. They can cool completely on the pans, or transfer them to a rack to cool more quickly.
BEEF BURGUNDY STEW
1 1⁄2 pounds lean boneless round steak
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon thyme leaves
3 large cloves garlic minced
2 bay leaves
3 cups Burgundy or other dry red wine
1⁄4 cup tomato paste
16 ounces sliced mushrooms
12 small round red potatoes, quartered
6 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 small onions, quartered
3 to 3 1⁄2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
3 tablespoons cool water
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1⁄4 cup fresh parsley or 2 tablespoons dried parsley
Salt and pepper
Cut steak into 1-inch pieces. Heat oil in an enameled Dutch oven over medium-high heat and cook beef in batches until browned on all sides. Wipe drippings from Dutch oven with a paper towel.
Over medium heat, add thyme, garlic and bay leaves to beef and cook 1 minute. Add wine and tomato paste and bring mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 1 1⁄2 hours. Add mushrooms, potatoes, carrots, onion and chicken broth and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes until vegetables are tender. Remove and discard bay leaves.
Combine cornstarch and water and add to the stew, stirring constantly until thickened. about 2 minutes. Stir in parsley, salt and pepper.
KETO PARMESAN CHICKEN
1 egg
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 tablespoon dried minced garlic
1/2 tablespoon dried minced onion
1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
1/2 tablespoon dried basil
1/2 tablespoon dried parsley
1/4 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
Pinch of salt
2 1/2 to 3 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
1 cup jarred marinara sauce
6 ounces shredded Mozzarella
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Beat egg in a small wide bowl. In a second bowl, combine the Parmesan cheese with all the spices.
Dip each piece of chicken in the egg and then the cheese, coating both sides. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until chicken reaches 145 to 150 degrees.
Spoon some sauce over each piece of chicken, then top with shredded Mozzarella. Bake for another 5 to 10 minutes until the chicken reaches 160 degrees and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Serves 6.
PENNE BOLOGNESE
2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1⁄2 cup finely chopped celery
1 medium carrot, finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
3 to 5 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound lean ground beef
1 pound Italian sausage
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
1 cup white wine
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon oregano
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon black pepper
Italian seasoning to taste
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomato
8 to 16 ounces penne pasta, cooked and drained
Grated Parmesan cheese
Heat oil oil in a 6- to 7-quart enameled Dutch oven over medium to medium-high heat. Sauté onion, celery, carrot and bell pepper until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook for a minute or so.
Add beef and sausage and cook until the meat is browned. Drain fat. Make a well in the center of the meat/veggie mixture and add tomato paste and let the paste begin to caramelize, then mix it into the meat/vegetable mixture. Cook a couple of minutes until the meat/vegetable mix is thoroughly coated.
Add wine and cook the mixture over medium-high heat for 5 or 6 minutes; lower heat and add milk and seasonings, stirring to combine. Add diced tomatoes, reduce heat to a low simmer, cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.
Add desired amount of cooked pasta to bolognese and stir to mix. Serve with grated Parmesan.
NO-KNEAD SOURDOUGH BREAD
800 grams bread flour
100 grams type 80 flour
100 grams white whole wheat flour
3 grams calcium propionate
50 to 100 grams sourdough starter (recipe follows)
750 grams lukewarm water
20 grams salt
Combine flours with the calcium propionate, then add the sourdough starter. The amount of the starter isn’t critical – 65 to 80 grams should work. It doesn’t matter if the starter is fed or unfed or whether it’s room temperature or just out of the refrigerator.
Add the lukewarm water and mix by hand until it starts to come together. Add the salt and continue to mix until everything is combined and it’s a rough texture. Cover and let it sit for 15 minutes so the flour can fully absorb the water.
After 15 minutes, using a bowl of water to wet your hand, pull up one side of the dough and stretch it up and then fold it back over itself. Turn the bowl a quarter turn and repeat this “stretch and fold” and continue turning and repeating at least a couple more times. Cover and let it rest another 15 minutes, then repeat the stretch and folds again. The dough should start to become smooth and supple and gain strength. Cover and let it rest another 15 minutes and then do one more series of stretch and folds and then move it to a 6-liter bucket with a lid and mark the height of the dough.
Let it rise for 8 to 12 hours covered until it’s doubled in bulk, then turn it out onto a floured surface, gently deflate it and then divide it in two. Roughly shape the two pieces into rounds and then cover with a damp towel and let rest for 15 to 20 minutes.
Form the dough into two batard shapes or boules and then place in bannetons lined with cloth. Liberally sprinkle flour in the bannetons to avoid sticking. Cover the loaves with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours for bulk fermentation.
When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 475 degrees. Heat a Challenger bread pan or a Dutch oven, then sprinkle a little semolina flour in it to keep the loaf from sticking. Dust the loaf with a little flour and then score it to allow it to expand while baking. Reduce the heat immediately to 450 degrees and bake, covered, for 15 minutes and then uncovered for 15 minutes more until the bread has achieved a dark golden tone. Let it cool on a wire rack before slicing. Bake the other loaf using the same procedure.
SOURDOUGH STARTER
Water
Whole grain rye flour
Day 1: Add 40 ml of water and 40g whole grain rye flour to a small clean jar. Stir with a clean spoon for 30 seconds. Draw a line to mark the height of the mixture with a permanent marker on the jar so you can see any activity easily. Loosely close the lid of the jar and store at room temperature out of direct sunlight for 24 hours. Stir the mixture every 3 to 4 hours for 10 seconds.
Day 2: Add 20ml of water and 20g of whole grain rye flour to the jar and stir with a clean spoon for 30 seconds. Draw a new mark line if needed. Loosely close the lid of the jar and store at room temperature out of direct sunlight for 24 hours. Stir the mixture 2 or 3 times a day for 10 seconds.
Day 3: When you see bubbles and the mixture is active, throw away 2/3 of the mixture and add 30ml of water and 30g of whole grain rye flour, stir with a clean spoon for 30 seconds and store at room temperature. Stir the mixture 2 or 3 times a day for 10 seconds. This is called refreshing, or feeding, the starter.
Day 4: Throw away 2/3 of the mixture and add 30ml of water and 30g of whole grain rye flour, stir with a clean spoon for 30 seconds and store at room temperature.
Day 5: At this stage the starter should be developing a nice fruity smell. Let your starter rest for a few days. After feeding, keep the starter on the counter for 12 to 24 hours, look for it to double in size and develop, then store it in the fridge. Keep using and maintaining the starter from now on.
A starter kept in the fridge should be fed at least every every two weeks. A starter kept on your counter should be fed at least every three days.
ROPA VIEJA
BRAISED PEPPERS AND ONIONS
2 tablespoons grapeseed, vegetable or canola oil
3 large bell peppers, thinly sliced
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons ground cumin
2 bay leaves
Kosher salt and black pepper
MEAT MIXTURE
2 pounds beef flank steak or sirloin flap, cut crosswise into 3- to 4-inch sections, or pork butt, cut into 3- to 4-inch steaks against the grain
Kosher salt and black pepper
1 tablespoon grapeseed, vegetable or canola oil
1 recipe Braised Peppers and Onions
1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup Manzanilla olives, sliced crosswise
1/2 cup golden raisins
1/4 cup capers, drained
2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
Cooked white rice, black beans and sautéed or braised hearty greens, for serving
For the braised peppers and onions, heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium until shimmering. Add peppers, onion, garlic, cumin, bay leaves, a large pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and the mixture isn't runny or watery, about 30 minutes. Adjust heat to prevent browning.
For the meat mixture, season beef or pork with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over high until lightly smoking. Working in batches as needed, cook the meat in a single layer, turning occasionally, until well browned on all sides, about 8 minutes per batch, reducing heat as necessary if the oil smokes excessively.
Add braised peppers and onions, tomatoes, olives, raisins, capers and chicken stock. Scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil, reduce to a bare simmer, cover with the lid slightly cracked, and cook, stirring occasionally and scraping any crust that has formed at the edges of the pan back into the liquid, until meat is completely tender and shreds easily with two forks, about 2 1/2 hours. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Shred meat with two forks, and serve immediately with white rice, black beans and hearty greens. Serves 4.
