TUPELO – The Tupelo Farmers' Depot, which has enjoyed a soft opening for a couple of weeks, will officially open its doors Saturday with a first-time corporate sponsor.
"We'll have a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. with the mayor and the president of the North Mississippi Health Services," said Craig Helmuth, assistant director for Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, which operates the market. "NMHS is our corporate sponsor for the market this year."
NMHS serves 24 counties in north Mississippi and northwest Alabama from its headquarters in Tupelo.
“We are excited to take part in this mission-aligned community effort,” said Shane Spees, NMHS president and chief executive officer. “What better way to provide the best patient- and family-centered care than to start that at home by preparing healthy fruits and vegetables for you and your loved ones. We are excited to join the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association on this venture.”
NMHS will present a number of programs at 9 a.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer. This Saturday, North Mississippi Medical Clinics will offer free health screenings.
Other programs planned throughout the summer include Women’s Breast Health by the Breast Care Center, Touch a Truck by North Mississippi Ground Ambulance, and Preserving the Harvest by Sarah Hammock of Population Health.
Helmuth said there have been a handful of vendors at the market the past couple of weeks, but as more produce starts coming in, it will get busier.
"We should have 26 stalls filled, but everybody doesn't have everything ready yet," Helmuth said. "This past Saturday, we had about 10. We're starting to see a few fruits and vegetables – asparagus, strawberries, squash, assorted greens. And we usually have canned goods, baked goods and plants."
Right now, the market is open Saturdays from 6 a.m. to noon, or when vendors sell out. It's located at 415 S. Spring St., next to the railroad tracks in downtown Tupelo.
"We're planning to open Tuesday afternoons once the tomatoes start coming in," Helmuth said. "Once we know we have vendor cooperation, it will be open from 3 to 6 p.m."
Also on Saturday, the Lee County Master Gardeners will host their annual Celebration of Gardens from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Community Garden on Spring Street, just south of the Farmers’ Depot. This free event is for the entire family and will offer information on herbs, pollinator plants, monarch butterflies, miniature gardens, composting and more. A highlight for the youth is always the butterfly release.
For more information about Celebration of Gardens, call (662) 432-2469 or go to leecountymastergardeners.com.