TUPELO • Several local, Tupelo dining establishments were recently featured by Condé Nast Traveler

Connie's Fried Chicken, Lost + Found Coffee, Romie's Grocery, C.H.O.P., and Queen's Reward are just a few spots that were highlighted.

The article titled "7 Small Towns in America That Are Secret Food Destinations" also included Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Saugatuck, Michigan, and Mystic, Connecticut.  

Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Neal McCoy, said that one reason why visitors keep returning is because Tupelo's food scene is constantly changing. 

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON is a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

