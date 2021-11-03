Tupelo featured in Condé Nast Traveler as 'secret food destination' By BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON Daily Journal Brooke Burleson Digital Producer Author email Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Lunch customers finish their meals at Clay’s House of Pig on Veterans Boulevard in Tupelo. By Dennis Seid Daily Journal Queen’s Reward Meadery owner Jeri Carter show the medals eight of its meads won in recent competitions. Dennis Seid | Daily Journal Kermit’s Soul Kitchen in downtown Tupelo is one of several restaurants offering outdoor seating to safely serve customers. THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • Several local, Tupelo dining establishments were recently featured by Condé Nast Traveler. Connie's Fried Chicken, Lost + Found Coffee, Romie's Grocery, C.H.O.P., and Queen's Reward are just a few spots that were highlighted. Follow the Daily Journal on Instagram to see bonus content The article titled "7 Small Towns in America That Are Secret Food Destinations" also included Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Saugatuck, Michigan, and Mystic, Connecticut. Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Neal McCoy, said that one reason why visitors keep returning is because Tupelo's food scene is constantly changing. BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON is a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brooke Burleson Digital Producer Brooke is a digital media producer for the Daily Journal. Author email Follow Brooke Burleson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Click Here to See Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.