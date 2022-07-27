TUPELO – When Gary Hancock was a boy growing up in Houston, he was the only one who would get in the kitchen with his grandmother, Sadie Davis, and watch her cook.
"After she died, everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, who knows how to make her chicken and dressing? Gary does. Who knows how to make her divinity? Gary does,'" said Hancock, 58.
He also learned cooking skills from his paternal grandmother, Myra Hancock, and his late mother, JoAnn Holloman.
"My mom was a good cook, but the running joke in the family was that if she looked at a recipe and it had more than five ingredients, she'd turn the page," he said. "So I got her a set of those cookbooks with five ingredients or less. She didn't think that was too funny."
He learned about making pretty plates from Nita Dyer when he was in his teens.
"She always said you never put a platter or dish out without some type of garnish," Hancock said. "If she made green beans, she would save a piece of bacon to crumble on top so it could be seen."
Hancock has always enjoyed being in the kitchen, but he didn't really get free rein until he and his wife, Mary Pat, married 11 years ago. They share two children, Hilary Hancock and Hayden Palmer.
"Mary Pat was pleasantly surprised when she learned I could cook," he said.
Hancock was in sales for most of his career, but after his mother died in 2016, he decided to retire. Turns out, that wasn't such a good idea.
"I thought if I had to clean out one more drawer or pull one more weed, I'd go crazy," he said. "So my company, All American Roofing, was born in 2018."
Even with his full-time job, Hancock still finds time to get in the kitchen three or four times a week. In the summertime, he likes to make cold salads and dishes that don't have to heat the kitchen.
But he also enjoys preparing Southern favorites, like peas, squash with onions, mac and cheese, cabbage slaw, sliced tomatoes and stuffed eggs. Sometimes, he'll put a meat with that meal, like pork tenderloin or meatloaf.
"If we're entertaining, I'll do fillets with sauteed mushrooms, potatoes whipped with butter, sour cream, chives and cream, and grilled asparagus," he said. "And I love to cook with fresh herbs. Nothing beats the taste of that."
Hancock is a bit of a perfectionist in the kitchen, and he leaves nothing to chance.
"At the end of October, I'll do a complete run-through of the Thanksgiving meal," he said. "I want to make sure I remember how to do everything, right down to the pecan pie."
MARINATED PICKLED SHRIMP
4 pounds jumbo shrimp, cooked, peeled and deveined
2 cups sliced Vidalia or other sweet onion
9 to 12 bay leaves
3 cups vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups white vinegar
1 jar capers, with brine
5 teaspoons celery seed
3 teaspoons salt
60 to 80 shakes of Tabasco sauce
In a gallon jar, alternate layers of shrimp, onion rings and bay leaves.
Combine oil, vinegar, capers and brine, celery seed, salt and Tabasco sauce.
Pour marinade over the shrimp mixture in the jar and chill at least two hours before serving. Flip jar every so often to keep marinade mixed. This will keep for up to three weeks in the fridge.
RUM CAKE
CAKE
1 cup chopped pecans
1 box yellow cake mix
1 small box vanilla instant pudding mix
4 eggs
1/2 cup cold water
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup 80-proof dark rum
GLAZE
1/2 stick butter
1/4 cup water
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup 80-proof dark rum
For the cake, grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan. Sprinkle chopped pecans in the bottom of the pan.
In a bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, water, oil and rum. Pour batter over pecans in pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Set on a rack to cool. Place cake on a serving dish. Poke holes in the top.
For the glaze, melt butter in a saucepan. Add water and sugar and boil for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add rum. Drizzle glaze over cake.
CHICKEN SALAD
4 large chicken breast halves
1 stick butter
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
7 ribs celery, chopped
2 Honeycrisp apples, chopped and sprinkled with lemon juice
2 cups red or green grapes, halved
3 boiled eggs, mashed with a fork
1 1/4 cups chopped pecans, lightly toasted
3/4 cup sweet pickle relish
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons celery seed
2 tablespoons paprika, or more
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cups mayonnaise, or more
Boil chicken with butter and red pepper flakes until done. Let cool; then shred and chop.
In a large bowl, combine celery, apples, grapes, mashed eggs, pecans, pickle relish, salt and pepper, celery seed, paprika and cayenne pepper. Add mayonnaise and stir to combine.
SUMMER PASTA SALAD
SALAD
2 boxes tri-colored rotini pasta, cooked and drained
2 small cans chopped black olives, drained
1 medium purple onion, finely chopped
1 bunch green onions, finely chopped
7 ribs of celery, finely chopped
1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
1 orange bell pepper, finely chopped
1 yellow bell pepper, finely chopped
1 de-seeded cucumber, roughly chopped
2 jars marinated artichoke hearts, drained
1 carton cherry tomatoes, halved
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons celery seed
1/4 cup chopped Greek oregano (optional)
Feta cheese crumbles
DRESSING
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Zest of 1 lemon
Juice of 2 lemons
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
3/4 to 1 cup olive oil
For the salad, place cooked, drained pasta in a large serving bowl. Add olives, onions, celery, bell peppers, cucumber, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, celery seed and oregano, if using.
For the dressing, whisk together mustard, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, pepper and olive oil. Pour over pasta and vegetables. Before serving, top with feta cheese crumbles.
THE 'BIG' SUMMER SALAD
SALAD
8 to 12 chicken tenderloins
Olive oil
Tony Chachere's
2 to 3 Romaine lettuce hearts, chopped
2 cups broccoli, finely chopped
1 cup cauliflower, finely chopped
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
2 cups red grapes, halved
2 cans mandarin oranges, drained
2 cups strawberries, sliced
2 packages Ramen noodles (discard flavor packets)
1 stick butter
DRESSING
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons soy sauce
Salt and pepper
Brush chicken tenders with olive oil and season with Tony Chachere's. Bake at 350 degrees until done. When cool, chop.
In a large glass serving bowl, combine (or layer for presentation) the lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, green onions, grapes, oranges, strawberries and chicken.
Break ramen noodles in small pieces and saute in butter. Place on top of chicken.
For the dressing, combine oil, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce and salt and pepper. Shake well in a lidded container. Pour over salad.
CHEESE TORTE
TORTE
8 blocks cream cheese, softened, and divided
1 packet Italian seasoning
8 ounces blue cheese crumbles
8 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
1 packet ranch dressing dip mix
CHOICE OF TOPPINGS
Chopped red, yellow, orange or green bell peppers
Chopped pistachios or pecans
Cooked, crumbled bacon
Chopped black or green olives
Chopped chives or green onions
Red or black caviar
Chopped salami or pepperoni
Drained capers
Spray a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray.
Using a hand mixer, combine 2 blocks cream cheese with Italian seasoning. Spread in the bottom of the springform pan.
Combine 2 blocks cream cheese with blue cheese crumbles and spread evenly over first layer.
Combine 2 blocks cream cheese with Cheddar cheese and spread evenly over second layer.
Combine 2 blocks cream cheese with ranch mix and spread over third layer. Refrigerate overnight.
Remove the torte from the springform pan and place on a serving dish. Use a piece of thread to section the torte into 6 to 8 equal wedges. Choose toppings, and sprinkle them over each wedge. Serve with assorted crackers.
POPPYSEED DRESSING
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons finely grated onion
2 cups vegetable oil
2 tablespoons poppyseeds
In a blender, combine sugar, mustard, salt, vinegar and onion. Blend well while drizzling in oil. Stir in poppy seeds. Serve over fresh fruit.
MARINATED VEGETABLES
MARINADE
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup olive oil
2 cups red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons salt
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon cracked black pepper
1 generous tablespoon crushed oregano
VEGETABLES
2 (5-ounce) cans jumbo pitted black olives, drained
1 (14-ounce) jar jumbo stuffed Spanish olives, drained
2 (14-ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained and halved
1 1/4 pounds small fresh Brussels sprouts or 1 (20-ounce) package, cooked and drained
4 bell peppers (all colors), sliced
3 onions, sliced in rings
1 large head broccoli, cut in bite-size florets
3 zucchini, sliced
8 small yellow squash, sliced
1 1/2 pounds fresh button mushrooms
2 containers cherry tomatoes
Combine marinade ingredients and bring to a boil; let cool.
In a large container with a lid, combine olives, artichokes, Brussels sprouts, bell peppers, onion rings, broccoli, zucchini, squash and mushrooms. Pour marinade over vegetables and let marinate in the refrigerator several hours, turning occasionally.
When ready to serve, drain marinade off and add the tomatoes. Serve with round toothpicks. Makes 3 gallons. (If desired, sprinkle the vegetables with cracked black pepper before serving.)
