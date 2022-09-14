TUPELO – In 2019, Troquad Hughes had several health issues. He was taking six different prescription medications and getting pain shots twice a week for back problems.
He started doing some research to see how he could improve his health. That led him to a list of nutritional from foods from a natural doctor – foods that help decrease inflammation.
One of the foods on the list was kamut, which comes from the ancient Egyptian word for wheat. It's a variety of high-protein wheat that has not been hybridized.
"I purchased some kamut wheat online and started experimenting," said Hughes, 31. "I failed continuously for four months. Everything I made was inedible. My wife wanted me to stop trying because it was getting expensive – I was throwing everything I made in the trash."
And then he came up with a recipe that worked – a kamut bread that he uses as a substitute for cornbread.
"I found out I had a corn intolerance, and corn was a staple in my diet," Hughes said. "I'd grown up with cornbread. My mom taught me how to make biscuits and cornbread when I was 9."
Hughes' mother made a crumbly-style cornbread, but his father preferred a cake-style cornbread. The kamut bread is modeled after his father's cake-style cornbread.
Hughes shared his kamut bread recipe with his wife, Jessica, and she started making it for the family, which includes their two daughters, Mia and Blake.
In May 2022, Hughes decided to offer his bread to the public, and began selling it at the Tupelo Farmers' Depot on Saturday mornings.
"I have received several favorable comments," he said. "Some people aren't interested in trying it, but those who do say they like it. Kamut has a distinct nutty undertone you don't find in a lot of wheats."
Hughes eats his bread alongside vegetables like turnip greens, green beans, purple-hull peas and butterbeans, and he's also had it slathered with jam or maple syrup. Customers have told him they enjoy a slice with coffee in the morning.
"I'm thinking of trying kamut wheat in a dressing recipe, but I haven't done that yet," he said.
Hughes' kamut bread is made with organic spelt flour, organic kamut, organic extra-virgin olive oil, spring water, organic agave nectar, baking soda and Himalayan pink salt.
"I put the list of ingredients on my bread wrapper, but the recipe is a secret," he said. "The process for making kamut bread is totally different from the process for making cornbread."
The health benefits of his kamut bread are many, Hughes said. It's made with an ancient whole grain, it's all organic, it's vegan, and it may help people who have trouble digesting gluten.
"I want my baked goods to be something you've never experienced before," he said. "At the market, I sell kamut bread and banana bread, and I did honey dandelion cookies in May and June. I've just started selling my kamut muffins to CharCutie in Tupelo. That's the only place they're available."
Hughes calls his farmers' market business KQute Market Garden, and he sells okra and edible flowers there, in addition to breads. The mission of KQute Market Garden is to share the best food with the community.
"The name was inspired by my daughters, because they're cute," he said. "I changed the spelling of cute to match House of KQ, our business model. At some point in the future, we'd like to have a retail store and a specialty grocery store."
Hughes said part of the inspiration for his bread comes from his mother, Barbara Hughes of Tupelo, who taught him to cook, and part is from his late father, Ervin Hughes, who was a professional landscaper, nurseryman and farmer.
So it's only fitting that in August, Hughes started as a FoodCorps service worker in the Growing Healthy Waves program in the Tupelo Public School District. Growing Healthy Waves provides nutrition education and brings healthy and locally grown fruits and vegetables into TPSD cafeterias. Students also learn to plant and tend gardens and to cook with the produce they grow.
"I'll mainly be serving at Lawndale and Pierce Street and Structure Day," he said. "I love the program. I want to see it reach its full potential."
