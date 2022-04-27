TUPELO – When Frances Brasfield got married right out of college, she made a list of the things she could cook.
In addition to fudge and divinity, she could make hamburger patties, pork chops and frozen vegetables.
"I helped Mama clean up at night, but I didn't really cook when I was growing up," Brasfield said. "And when we moved to St. Louis for Dan to go to medical school at Washington University, I couldn't afford to call home. We were living on fumes."
Brasfield said her cooking wasn't that bad – Dan survived it. But she did prepare one thing that was a major disaster.
"It was his mother's recipe," Brasfield said. "It said to simmer the beef, and I charred it. It was so awful, Dan not only threw out the dish, he threw out the recipe."
Brasfield grew up in Tupelo, the middle child of Frances and Ernest Joyner. She and Dan met when they were seniors at Tupelo High School, and then both headed to Vanderbilt University, where she majored in math.
When they moved on to St. Louis, Brasfield taught school, and was fortunate to find an ally in the home economics teacher there, who was from Jackson.
"She was very helpful," Brasfield said. "And I had cookbooks – 'The Joy of Cooking,' 'Betty Crocker's Good and Easy.' Over the years, you learn. You try, and you play with it, you get things from friends."
In St. Louis, the Brasfields began to socialize with other young couples.
"We'd have them over, or they'd have us over," said Brasfield, a mother of three and grandmother of seven. "We couldn't afford to do much. I enjoyed the fellowship of entertaining as much as the food."
Today, Brasfield, who still enjoys entertaining, is a whiz in the kitchen. She cooks four to five nights a week, and she's prone to cook food in batches, using recipes that serve eight or 10.
"I'll make Beef Stroganoff or lasagna or spaghetti, and we'll eat a serving one night, then I'll freeze the rest in portions for two. It's a lot more interesting that way," she said. "Dan is an easy person to cook for, but he likes variety. He doesn't like the same thing two nights in a row, but he doesn't mind having it reheated a few weeks later."
The Brasfields love to travel – they've been to China, Japan, Egypt, France, England, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Austria and Switzerland, to name a few places. In fact, travel is how Brasfield talked her husband into moving home to Tupelo to practice radiology.
"I told him if we lived somewhere else, all our vacations would be spent in Tupelo visiting family," she said. "But if we lived in Tupelo, we could spend all our vacation time traveling. He was sold."
ALMOND CRUSTED BARS
1 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 tablespoons almond extract
1 cup sliced almonds
Mix together flour and sugar. Add butter, salt, eggs and almond extract. Spread mixture into a lightly greased 9x13-inch pan. Sprinkle sliced almonds over the top and press lightly into batter. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool slightly and slice into bars.
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
3 egg yolks
3 tablespoons boiling water
1 stick butter, cut in thin slices
Pinch of salt
Dash of red or white pepper
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Put egg yolks and boiling water in the top of a white enamel double boiler (it will discolor in anything except enamel or glass) over boiling water. Stir with a whisk for several minutes until it is as thick as mayonnaise. Remove from heat at once. Add butter slices and beat into the hot eggs until dissolved. Remove the double boiler from the hot water in the bottom of the double boiler. Add the salt and red or white pepper, and lemon juice.
If the sauce should curdle, add a lump of ice and beat it hard until smooth, then remove the ice. It only curdles when the sauce gets too hot and the butter melts.
Make four times as much as you need and freeze the rest in little plastic packages. It keeps perfectly in the freezer.
To serve over fresh asparagus: Trim the ends from a pound of fresh asparagus. Place asparagus in a microwave-safe dish, add a little water, and cook for 3 minutes, until desired tenderness.
POULET D'ARTICHOKE
2 (14-ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained
2 2/3 cups cooked, diced chicken breasts
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1 1/4 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese
1 1/4 cups bread cubes
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Arrange artichoke hearts in 8 greased ramekins or a 9x13-inch casserole. Spread chicken on top. Combine soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice and curry powder and pour over chicken. Sprinkle with cheese. Toss bread cubes with butter and place on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Can be prepared in advance. Serve with rice for a dinner or in the ramekins for a luncheon dish. Serves 8.
Note: You can substitute two cans of asparagus tips, drained, for the artichokes, and add more chicken if you like. If you use 4 cups of chicken, you would spoon 1/2 cup chicken into each ramekin.
Also, you can use 1 1/2 cups grated Parmesan as the topping (omit the Cheddar, bread cubes and butter.) Bake the casserole as directed without cheese and bread cubes, then sprinkle with the Parmesan and return it to the oven to brown.
CRISPY CHICKEN CASSEROLE
2 to 3 cups cooked, diced chicken
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 cup diced celery (optional)
1 cup cooked rice (cooked in chicken broth)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated onion
1 (3-ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained
1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted
1 cup cornflakes, crumbled
3 tablespoons butter, diced
Combine chicken, soup, mayonnaise, celery (if using), rice, lemon juice, onion, mushrooms and almonds and pour into a greased 2-quart casserole. Sprinkle cornflakes and butter on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serves 6.
Note: You can double the recipe, using 6 cups diced chicken, and it will feed 16 ladies.
FRAN'S FRUIT CRISP
4 to 5 cups fruit, fresh or frozen
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus 1 cup, divided
1 2/3 cups sugar, divided
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 egg, beaten
1/2 stick butter, melted
Combine fruit, 2 tablespoons flour and 2/3 cup sugar. Toss and pour into a 2-quart oblong dish.
Combine remaining 1 cup flour, remaining 1 cup sugar, the baking powder and the beaten egg. Mix until crumbly. Put over the top of the fruit. Pour melted butter over all. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes until browned.
Note: If desired, add an additional 1/2 stick melted butter to the topping, and drizzle the 1/2 stick melted butter on top of the topping.
BEEF STROGANOFF
1 1/2 pounds sirloin steak, cut in strips or cubed
Flour mixed with salt
Oil for frying
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
6 ounces canned mushrooms
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup sour cream
Roll the beef in the salted flour and brown it in the oil. Remove meat from the pan. To the pan, add onion, garlic and mushrooms and cook until onion is golden brown. Add soup and Worcestershire sauce and cook until thick and bubbly, adding water if necessary.
Return meat to the pan and cook until tender, stirring occasionally. Add sour cream 15 minutes before serving. Don't let the mixture boil, but do keep it hot. Serve over cooked rice. Serves 7 to 8.
CRUNCHY ROMAINE TOSS
SWEET AND SOUR DRESSING
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup wine vinegar or cider vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
Salt and pepper
SALAD
1 cup walnuts, pecans or almonds, chopped
1 package ramen noodles, broken up (discard flavor packet)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 bunch broccoli, coarsely chopped
1 head romaine lettuce, washed and broken into pieces
4 green onions, chopped
For the dressing, blend all ingredients. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
For the salad, brown nuts and noodles in butter; cool on paper towels. Combine noodles and nuts with broccoli, romaine and onions. Pour 1 cup dressing over and toss to coat well (save remaining dressing for another use). Serves 10 to 12.
Note: If desired, add sliced strawberries, drained mandarin oranges and/or peeled and diced avocados to the salad.
MARINATED ASPARAGUS
1 1/2 pounds fresh or frozen asparagus spears
2/3 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1 to 2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Pepper
Cook asparagus for 7 to 10 minutes. Drain. Layer in the bottom of a casserole. Combine pecans, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar and oil, and pour over asparagus. Refrigerate up to 3 days.
Note: You can also use canned asparagus.
LASAGNA
1 (28-ounce) can tomatoes
2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
1 teaspoon Accent
1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 dash Tabasco
1 cup minced onions
1 clove garlic, minced
2 to 3 tablespoons oil
1 pound ground chuck or round
6 to 8 lasagna noodles
12 ounces Ricotta cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
8 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine tomatoes, tomato sauce, salt, onion salt, Accent, oregano and Tabasco. Bring to a simmer, uncovered.
Meanwhile, saute onions and garlic in oil until lightly browned. Add ground meat and cook until the meat is no longer red. Add the meat mixture to the sauce and simmer 1 hour, stirring frequently until thickened.
Boil noodles until tender; drain and separate noodles.
In a 9x13-inch casserole, put several spoons of sauce, then 3 or 4 noodles. Top with half of the Ricotta, half of the Parmesan and a third of the Mozzarella. Repeat the layers, then top with remaining sauce and remaining third of the Mozzarella.
Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes until bubbly and brown. Remove from oven. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
VEGETABLE SOUP
1 1/2 pounds beef stew meat, finely chopped
12 cups water
2 cups frozen chopped onion, divided
1 tablespoon salt
2 bay leaves
Celery leaves
2 (28-ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes
24 to 32 ounces mixed vegetables
Chopped celery (optional)
2 to 4 potatoes, chopped
Spaghetti noodles, broken in 1-inch pieces
1 package frozen okra (optional)
In a Dutch oven, combine stew meat, water, 1 cup onion, salt, bay leaves and celery leaves. Simmer about 2 hours. Remove bay leaves and celery leaves.
Add tomatoes, mixed vegetables, remaining 1 cup onion and celery, if using. Cook about 2 hours longer. About 15 to 30 minutes before the soup is done, add the potatoes, noodles and okra, if using.