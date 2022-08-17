TUPELO – When Rhonda Armstrong Gibson was in sixth grade, she became her parents' helper in the kitchen.
Her father, Cornelius Armstrong, introduced her to things like oysters, mussels, shrimp and rabbit. Her mother, Shirley Armstrong, taught her how to make biscuits, meats and vegetables.
When Gibson got to the Memphis College of Art, where she earned a degree in graphic design and illustration with a minor in painting, she broadened her palate.
- Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
"Through my classmates, I learned how to cook Greek food, Italian food, Thai, vegetarian meals," said Gibson, 55. "I was always asking questions. I had the soul food down pat. I wanted to learn other things."
After college, she worked at a TV station in Memphis for seven years before moving home to Tupelo in 1996. She was an assistant teacher at Joyner Elementary for three years, then spent seven more at Okolona High School teaching art.
"I got tired of art and ended up as a deputy clerk at Lee County Justice Court for 17 years," Gibson said.
After an on-the-job accident in January 2020, Gibson resigned her position because she said she couldn't do her job properly anymore.
But that hasn't kept her out of the kitchen.
"It takes a lot of energy for me to cook now," she said. "I'm slower and a bit limited, but I get it done."
Four years ago, Gibson started a cooking club called Savory Seasoned Sistahs, which meets once a month at her home.
"I come up with a theme, and everyone has to make a dish following that theme," she said. "The club is limited to six people because that's how many chairs I have at my dining room table."
Gibson is always trying new recipes or making up new ones as she goes.
"I had a taste for a Philly steak and cheese, but without the bread," she said. "So I cooked my steak, bell peppers and onions and put them in a casserole over a layer of potatoes, topped with Provolone cheese."
Lately Gibson, a member of both Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Order of the Eastern Star, has been dabbling in art again.
This past year, she created two T-shirts – one for George Floyd, who was slain by a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020, and one for Juneteenth. She's also illustrated five books.
"I still create art – I just can't get to festivals like I used to," she said. "But when I'm cooking, it's like I'm creating a piece of art. On Facebook, when I post pictures, I like my food to look pretty, like the plate is a piece of artwork."
DO YOU KNOW A GOOD COOK? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can call (662) 678-1581 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK CASSEROLE
1 package shaved steak
1/2 cup chopped bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 can sliced mushrooms, undrained
Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper
Everything Bagel seasoning
5 russet potatoes, unpeeled
1 tablespoon oil
2 tablespoons cold butter, thinly sliced
8 slices Provolone cheese, divided
Break steak up and put in the bottom of a Crock-Pot. Top with bell peppers, onions and mushrooms with juice. Sprinkle with Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper and Everything Bagel seasoning. Cook on high for 2 hours.
Meanwhile, slice unpeeled potatoes and place in a pot. Cover with water and add oil. Season with salt and pepper. Boil until tender. Drain. Put potatoes in a square greased casserole and top with sliced butter. Do not stir.
Sprinkle potatoes with salt and pepper. Top with 4 slices cheese. Top with steak mixture. Cover with remaining cheese slices. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
CRUSTLESS QUICHE
1 pound ground breakfast sausage
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped bell pepper
1 jar sliced mushrooms, drained
6 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup half-and-half
1 cup shredded cheese, any kind
Salt and pepper
Sharp Cheddar cheese slices
Bacon bits
In a skillet, cook the breakfast sausage until browned and crumbly. Remove sausage to drain on paper towels. Sauté onion, bell pepper and mushrooms in pan drippings until tender.
In a bowl, combine sausage, sautéed vegetables, beaten eggs, half-and-half and shredded cheese. Season with salt and pepper.
Pour mixture into a greased pie plate or shallow casserole. Top with cheese slices and sprinkle with bacon bits. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
ITALIAN SAUSAGE SOUP
1 pound Italian sausage, cooked*
1 can black beans
1 can whole kernel corn
1 jar sliced mushrooms
1 jar chunky salsa
1 can sliced potatoes
1 can peas and carrots
1 bag cauliflower rice
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons beef bouillon granules
Everything Bagel seasoning
Parsley flakes
Combine all ingredients in a big pot (do not drain vegetables). Cook until mixture comes to a rolling boil, then reduce heat and cover pot with lid. Cook on low for at least 20 minutes, then turn off heat and let it sit for 15 minutes.
*Note: You can substitute ground pork or beef for the Italian sausage.
SHRIMP BALLS
18 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons oyster sauce
1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 cup finely chopped bell pepper
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
Salt and pepper
Wonton wrappers, cut in strips
Vegetable oil for frying
Mince the shrimp. In a bowl, combine minced shrimp with garlic, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, sugar, cornstarch, bell pepper and onion. Season with salt and pepper.
Using your hands, form mixture into balls (wet your hands to keep mixture from sticking to your hands). Cover each ball with wonton strips entirely.
Deep-fry in oil for 5 to 7 minutes until crispy golden brown. Serve with a sweet sauce.
*Note: If you add shredded cabbage to the mixture, you can make shrimp egg rolls.
SAUSAGE CASSEROLE
12 ounces wide egg noodles
1 pound ground breakfast sausage or ground turkey
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can sliced mushrooms, drained
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
1/4 cup milk
Shredded Mozzarella or sharp Cheddar cheese
Boil noodles, drain and set aside. Cook sausage until browned and crumbly; drain. Combine noodles and sausage with cream of mushroom soup, mushrooms, cream cheese and milk. Pour mixture into a greased casserole and top with shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
TARTAR SAUCE
2 cups mayonnaise
1/4 sup sweet pickle relish
1/2 tablespoon dill weed
1/2 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon no-salt seasoning
1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
1 teaspoon Accent
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Combine all ingredients and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
GRAHAM CRACKER TOFFEE
2 sticks butter
1 cup sugar
2 cups chopped pecans
1 sleeve graham crackers
In a saucepan, heat butter, sugar and pecans over low heat until melted. Place graham crackers planks on a baking sheet. Spoon pecan mixture over graham crackers. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.