TUPELO – Eddie Dalton loves to cook and loves to eat, but more than that, he wants to make sure others are fed.
Dalton retired in January from North Mississippi Medical Center, where he'd worked for 35 years. He spent the last 10 years as a certified registered nurse anesthetist at the Women's Hospital.
"The Women's Hospital was a great place to work, because everybody was there for the patient," he said. "It was a happy place. And you got to see a bunch of babies."
But Dalton also saw people going hungry because they couldn't afford to eat in the hospital's Cafe Express, especially families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit who were there for months.
So Dalton came up with Eddie's Fund, which provides $7 meal tickets to family members of patients at the Women's Hospital.
"This was just another way to help out," Dalton said. "I wanted something with no red tape. I don't care if they're a millionaire. If they need a meal, give them a meal."
He later started the Rehab Family Fund to help feed families at NMMC Rehabilitative Institute. Both funds are administered through the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi.
Dalton, 57, was born in Frankfort, Germany, but spent his formative years in Endville. He now lives in Tupelo with his wife, Lisa. They share two daughters and four grandchildren.
Some of Dalton's earliest food memories involve his paternal grandmother.
"My grandmother was the best cook," he said. "They lived in Corinth. Back in the day, you'd eat lunch, then put a sheet over the table, and come back later and uncover the food and eat supper. And nobody died."
Dalton spent six years in the Air National Guard after high school, and that's when he got into cooking. He started with soups, then moved onto grilled meats.
"I started trying new recipes when Lisa and I started dating," he said. "I wanted to impress her and the girls."
Today, he cooks about three nights a week; the rest of the time, the couple eats leftovers.
"I try new recipes at least weekly," Dalton said. "It's usually stuff I've gotten off the Food Network. It might not be a meal. It might be a sauce or a technique or an ingredient I haven't tried before."
Before Dalton retired from the hospital three weeks ago, he cooked about once a month for his co-workers. They especially enjoyed his chili, his cheese ball and his creamy chicken noodle soup.
"I don't know if they were sad to see me leave, or sad because they knew they'd be missing my food," he said. "They wanted me to cook for them my last day of work. That was just a little bit backward to me."
CHEESE BALL
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese
1 jar dried beef slices, chopped
Chopped scallions, green parts only
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons bottled ranch dressing
Chopped pecans
Combine cream cheese, chopped beef, green onions, garlic powder and ranch dressing. Form it into a ball and roll in chopped pecans.
SPICY PIMIENTO CHEESE SPREAD
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes, drained well
1 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 (4-ounce) jar chopped pimientos, drained
In a large bowl, stir together Ro-tel tomatoes, mayonnaise, Worcestershire and salt. Add cheese and pimientos and blend well. Serve with crackers or use as a sandwich spread. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
BOURBON-BROWN SUGAR PORK TENDERLOINS
2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins
1/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cup minced green onions
1/4 cup bourbon
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
1 to 2 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
Remove silver skin from tenderloins, leaving a thin layer of fat. Combine brown sugar and next six ingredients in a large ziptop freezer bag; add pork. Seal bag, and chill 8 to 18 hours, turning bag occasionally. Remove pork from marinade, reserving marinade.
Preheat grill to 350 to to 400 degrees. Grill pork, covered with grill lid, 8 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 155 degrees. Remove from grill, and let stand 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine reserved marinade and cornstarch in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Cut pork diagonally into thin slices; drizzle with warm sauce.
BRANDY ALEXANDER
1 ounce brandy
1 ounce creme de cacao
1 1/2 cups milk
1 pint vanilla ice cream
Whipped cream, for topping
Pinch of ground cinnamon or nutmeg, for topping
Combine brandy, creme de cacao, milk and ice cream in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into glasses. Top with whipped cream and a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg. Serves 2.
CHILI
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium bell pepper, chopped
Olive oil
2 pounds ground chuck
1 clove garlic, chopped, or 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
2 (14-ounce) cans diced tomatoes
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons cumin
1 tablespoon salt
2 1/2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon oregano
2 tablespoons Louisiana hot sauce
3 cups water
1 can chili beans, drained
Saute onions and peppers in olive oil. Add ground chuck and garlic and cook until meat is browned. Drain. Add remaining ingredients, except beans, and cook to desired thickness, about 2 hours. Add more water if needed. During the last hour of cooking, add the beans and cook until tender.
CREAMY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
2 large chicken breast halves
2 1/2 cups egg noodles
2 cans cream of chicken soup
2 cans cream of celery soup
1 can sliced carrots, drained
1 pound mild Mexican Velveeta cheese or Jalapeno Velveeta cheese, cubed
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon seasoned pepper
Boil chicken until done in 12 cups of water. Reserve broth. Debone and chop chicken. Add enough chicken broth to the pot to measure 12 cups and boil noodles until almost tender. Add chopped chicken and remaining ingredients to the pot, stirring constantly to prevent scorching, until the cheese melts.
FRENCH ONION SOUP
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups thinly sliced yellow onions
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup Port wine
1 can beef broth
1 can chicken broth
1 can beef consomme
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Dash of cayenne pepper
Sliced crusty bread, sliced
Provolone, Gruyere or Swiss cheese slices
In a large pot, melt butter. Add onions and salt and cook until onions are clear and tender, about 20 to 30 minutes. Add wine and reduce, about 4 minutes. Add both broths, consomme, pepper and cayenne. Cook slowly, about 20 minutes, uncovered.
To serve, place a slice of crusty bread in the bottom of an ovenproof bowl and fill with soup. Place cheese on top and put under the broiler until cheese is bubbly. Or, you can melt the cheese on top of bread in the oven, then place in the bowl and pour soup on top.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cans Italian tomatoes
1 teaspoon seeded, minced jalapeno
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
12 ounces cooked, chopped chicken breasts
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese or more, divided
8 flour tortillas
8 pitted, sliced black olives
Sour cream
Saute onion and garlic. Add tomatoes, jalapeno, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened, 5 to 8 minutes. Mix half of the sauce with the chicken and stir well.
Spread 1 tablespoon of cheese along the center of each tortilla and top with a small amount of chicken mixture. Roll up. Continue with rest of tortillas. Place tortillas, seam side down, in a long greased casserole. Pour remaining sauce over enchiladas, top with remaining cheese and bake at 375 degrees until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and top with olives and sour cream.
GRILLED RASPBERRY CHICKEN
1 1/2 cups raspberry vinaigrette
2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary, or 2 teaspoons dried
1/2 cup seedless raspberry jam
1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice
1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
6 chicken thighs and 6 chicken drumsticks
Combine all ingredients, except chicken, and whisk until blended. Boil chicken for 20 minutes. Drain and let sit until cooled. Pull off skin. Place chicken in a ziptop bag or dish. Pour marinade over chicken and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Discard marinade and grill chicken for about 6 minutes per side over direct heat or until juices run clear.
NEW ORLEANS MUFFULETTA
OLIVE SALAD
1/2 cup pimiento stuffed olives
1/4 cup kalamata olives
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup pepperoncini peppers
1/4 teaspoon celery seed
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon basil
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons canola oil
SANDWICH
1 (1-pound) loaf Italian or other crusty bread
1/4 pound sliced Mozzarella cheese
1/4 pound sliced Provolone cheese
1/4 pound thinly sliced Genoa salami
1/4 pound thinly sliced ham
1/4 pound thinly sliced mortadella or baloney
To make the olive salad, combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender and mix until slightly chunky. Transfer mixture to a glass jar and, if needed, add more olive oil to cover. Cover jar and refrigerate at least overnight.
To make the sandwich, cut the bread loaf in half horizontally. Hollow out some of the excess bread to make room for the filling. Spread each half of the bread with equal amounts of olive salad, including oil. Layer each loaf half with the cheese, and top each half with the meats. Close the sandwich and serve immediately or wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate. If you want it hot, toast it in the oven until the cheese melts or microwave it.
GREEK SALAD
DRESSING
6 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup olive oil
SALAD
1/2 head iceberg lettuce, torn
1/2 head romaine lettuce, torn
1 cucumber, seeded and sliced
2 tomatoes, seeded and sliced
1 red onion, sliced
2 dozen kalamata olives, pitted
4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
For the dressing, blend together all ingredients, except olive oil. Slowly pour in olive oil, whisking constantly (or blend in blender).
For the salad, toss the lettuces, cucumber, tomatoes and onions in a large bowl. Mix in olives and feta cheese. Add the dressing and toss to coat everything well. Serve immediately.
BBQ RIBS
4 pounds baby back pork ribs
Barbecue sauce and/or dry rub of choice
Remove thin membrane from ribs. Cut each slab in half to get about 4 to 6 bones per slab.
Tear off heavy-duty foil roughly 6 inches longer than the ribs. Coat the ribs, front and back, with dry rub or barbecue sauce. Place ribs, meat side down, on the foil lengthwise, and wrap tightly.
Place wrapped ribs, seam side up, on a cookie sheet and bake at 300 degrees for 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Remove from oven, take ribs out of foil and coat in barbecue sauce again. Place ribs meat side up on the same cookie sheet and put under the broiler for about 2 minutes until you get the desired charred, blackened look. Serve ribs hot with additional sauce.
Note: If you have time, prepare the ribs with rub/sauce and wrap in foil for 24 hours in advance. This makes the ribs even more tender.