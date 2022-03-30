TUPELO – One evening in March 1997, five couples gathered at the Tupelo home of Meachie and Bill Kahlstorf for an elegant supper.
They dined on scallops and shrimp in a cream sauce as an appetizer; a crunchy romaine salad; beef tenderloin; Parisian rice and asparagus Parmesan as side dishes; and cherries jubilee for dessert.
Last week, those same couples met and recreated that meal to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their supper club.
“It’s amazing that after 25 years, we’ve only lost one member,” said Lee Pryor Caldwell.
Caldwell and her husband, Rudy, are members of the group, along with Ann and Jim Weir, Frances and Dan Brasfield, the Kahlstorfs and Merrell Rogers, who lost her husband, Lee, in 2015.
Kahlstorf volunteered to host the first supper club in her home, and after that, they went in alphabetical order. The hostess always provides the entree and wine; the other four couples are assigned appetizers; soup or salad and bread; vegetables; and dessert.
“The hostess decides the entree, and others bring something compatible,” Caldwell said.
“We talk along the way, though,” Weir said. “If you’ve got vegetables and you’ve decided to make asparagus, you make sure the one bringing the appetizer isn’t bringing the same thing.”
“After you host, the next time you’re dessert,” Rogers said.
Weir said that over the years, the women have learned to take shortcuts.
“We use store-bought things now,” she said. “When we first started, everything was homemade.”
Over the years, the supper club has gotten more casual. Sometimes, they do simple dinners, like a cookout or a fish-fry.
“And if there aren’t many of us, we go out to eat somewhere,” Kahlstorf said. “It’s just easier that way.”
The group has skipped a couple of months over the years, but even during COVID, they met on porches or patios and enjoyed individual snacks.
“We might have gotten more casual over the years, but we always have fresh flowers on the table,” Caldwell said.
When the club meets, the festivities always begin at 7 p.m. with wine and appetizers. The men in the group are charged with procuring and serving the wine. At 8, they sit down to eat.
“We’ve never thought about expanding our group, because we can only seat 10 at our dining tables,” Kahlstorf said. "So we’ve kept it to five couples.”
Before the meal, the couples join hands, and someone blesses the food.
“The best blessings came from Lee Rogers,” Caldwell said.
“Sometimes, I’d have to punch him so he’d hurry it up,” Rogers said.
Brasfield is the one who realized the group had been meeting for 25 years this month.
"I started writing down what he had each month in a notebook, and pretty soon I became the scribe," she said.
Each of the ladies has her own style when it comes to entertaining, but they all agree Rogers goes over the top when it comes to garnishing dishes.
"Merrell garnishes everything," Brasfield said.
"She's the queen of garnish," Caldwell agreed.
"I'm not the only one," Rogers said. "One year, Frances garnished everything with a holly sprig."
"Oh, I did not," Brasfield countered, but she was smiling.
One thing that has been consistent and deepened over the years are the friendships the couples have formed, as they've watched their children graduate from college, marry and have children of their own.
"We've been together so long, we finish each other's thoughts," Caldwell said.
"The friendships are very special," Weir said. "We always have a good time, and not just because of the wine. We wouldn't dream of not keeping this going."
"We've had a lot of really good meals over the years," Dan Brasfield said. "But it's the friendships that have kept us together."
SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS AU GRATIN
6 puff pastry shells or frozen tart shells
4 tablespoons butter, divided
1/2 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined
1/2 pound scallops, halved
Dash of black pepper
2 cups sliced mushrooms
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups milk
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Prepare the pastry shells according to the package directions.
Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the shrimp and scallops and cook until they're cooked through. Season with pepper. Remove the seafood mixture from the skillet and set aside.
Add the mushrooms and garlic powder and cook until the mushrooms are tender and the liquid evaporates. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Stir in the flour until the mixture is smooth. Gradually stir in the milk, using a fork or whisk. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until the mixture boils and thickens.
Add the cheese and parsley and stir until the cheese melts. Return the seafood mixture to the skillet and heat through. Serve in the pastry shells. Serves 6.
CRUNCHY ROMAINE TOSS
SWEET AND SOUR DRESSING
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup white vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
Salt and pepper
SALAD
1 cup walnuts, chopped
1 package ramen noodles, broken up (discard flavor packet)
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 bunch broccoli, coarsely chopped
1 head romaine lettuce, washed and broken into pieces
4 green onions, chopped
1 cup Sweet and Sour Dressing
For the dressing, blend all ingredients. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
For the salad, brown walnuts and noodles in butter; cool on paper towels. Combine noodles and walnuts with broccoli, romaine and onions. Pour 1 cup dressing over and toss to coat well. Serves 10 to 12.
ROAST TENDERLOIN
1 (3 1/2- to 5-pound) beef tenderloin
Kitchen Bouquet
Garlic powder
Salt and cracked black pepper
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup red wine
Minced parsley (optional)
Sliced mushrooms (optional)
Using hands, coat roast well with Kitchen Bouquet. Season with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Allow to stand until roast is at room temperature. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cook roast 20 minutes. Remove roast from pan; cover meat lightly with foil.
To pan juices, add water and wine, and parsley and mushrooms, if using. Simmer and serve as sauce. Tenderloin will be brown and crusty on the outside and pink and juicy on the inside. If more doneness is desired, return to oven, but watch carefully because every minute counts at this temperature. Serves 8.
PARISIAN RICE
2 cups uncooked rice
1 can onion soup
2 cans beef consommé
1 can water
1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste
8 ounces canned mushrooms, with juice
1/2 cup toasted almonds
Combine rice, onion soup, consommé, water, salt and mushrooms and pour into a greased 3-quart casserole. Top with almonds. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Serves 12.
ASPARAGUS PARMESAN
3 (15-ounce) cans long asparagus spears
4 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Grated Parmesan cheese
Paprika
Place asparagus in a greased 2-quart casserole. Mix melted butter with lemon juice and pour over asparagus. Top with Parmesan and paprika. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Serves 12.
CHERRIES JUBILEE
1 pound frozen sweet cherries
3 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon grated orange rind
1/2 cup orange juice
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup brandy
Vanilla ice cream
Partially thaw cherries; set aside.
Combine sugar, cornstarch and orange rind in a saucepan. Stir in orange juice and water; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add cherries; reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes, stirring gently. Transfer cherry sauce to a chafing dish or flambé pan, and keep warm.
Place brandy in a small, long-handled saucepan; heat until warm (do not boil). Remove from heat. Ignite with a long match; pour over cherries. Stir until flames die down. Serve immediately over ice cream. Makes 4 to 6 servings.