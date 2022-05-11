TUPELO – One day about seven years ago, Jennifer Calhoun was standing in the checkout line at the grocery store when she noticed a National Geographic magazine article about the "real" fountain of youth.
"It was about blue zones, different parts of the world where people were not only living longer, but living healthy longer," Calhoun said. "I grabbed that magazine and read it, and from then on, I became fascinated by what these populations were eating. That's when I went full-organic."
Calhoun, who grew in Kingsport, Tennessee, and played golf at Ole Miss, was a lifelong athlete and ballet dancer. She'd always eaten with an eye toward health and moderation, but now, she was on a mission.
"I just wanted to educate myself and help my children," said Calhoun, who has three kids – Anna, Boatner and Hudson. She and her husband, Bo, live in Tupelo.
When Anna took an interest in healthy eating around 2016, that only stoked Calhoun's motivation.
"That made it so much easier for me, when she got interested in it," she said. "My husband is a cardiologist, so he already knew the benefits of highly nutritious foods."
Calhoun, a certified Pilates and barre instructor at Haven Studio, has three rules she lives by for optimal health.
First, instead of focusing on what she can't have, she focuses on nutrient-dense foods she can eat.
"I challenge myself each week to eat 30 different fruits and vegetables," she said. "Variety is super-important to the overall health of your gut, which is the primary center for immunity."
Second, she thinks about the phrase "you are what you eat" but she takes it a step further – you're also what your food has eaten.
"I buy 95% of what we eat from either Native Son Farm or Whole Family Nutrition & Market," she said. "When you taste the difference between locally grown fresh produce and what you get in the store – it was like a lightbulb went off."
And third, she minimizes sugar and has eliminated processed foods.
"I try not to buy anything out of a package, and I don't use industrial oils, like soybean and canola," she said. "My philosophy is that food is medicine. You can pay a little more for high-quality foods now or pay for health issues and medicine later."
Calhoun's Top 10 foods are dark leafy greens; broccoli; blueberries; pasture-raised eggs; wild-caught salmon; avocados; 100% grass-fed beef; extra-virgin olive oil; almonds; and dark chocolate.
"I have some of these every single day, but I definitely eat all of them every single week," she said. "I love food and I eat a lot of food. I'm not a calorie-counter or a macro-counter. I just try to eat a variety of whole high-fiber plant-based foods and lots of healthy fats. It's not just about living longer – it's about living healthy longer."
CHICKEN TACOS
2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
1 pound ground chicken
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1/2 cup diced onion
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 can pinto, black or kidney beans, drained
8 corn or almond flour tortillas
1 cup diced cilantro
Salsa
1 avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced
1/4 cup sliced purple cabbage
Feta cheese
Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and stir until thoroughly cooked. Scrape meat to one side of the pan. Add garlic and saute for 2 to 4 minutes. Add onion and saute for 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in oregano, cumin, chili powder and salt. Stir chicken into the onion mixture to combine.
Drain beans and heat in a separate skillet.
In a separate skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon olive oil. Heat each tortilla 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until the tortilla is noticeably puffier, adding extra oil as needed. Plate the hot tortillas.
Fill each tortilla with a small amount of meat. Add a small amount of beans and then top with cilantro, salsa and 2 to 3 slices of avocado. Top each taco with sliced cabbage and a bit of feta cheese. Serves 4.
LEMON-WINE CHICKEN
1 pound chicken tenders
2/3 cups all-purpose flour or Einkorn flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Buttered egg noodles
Wash chicken and pat dry. Combine flour, salt, garlic powder and pepper in a ziptop bag. Place chicken in bag and shake until evenly coated.
Heat butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken 3 to 4 minutes per side or until done. Remove chicken to a plate and set aside to keep warm.
In the skillet, combine wine and lemon juice and whisk for 2 to 3 minutes over medium-high heat, gently scraping browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Continue whisking 3 to 4 minutes.
Place chicken back in pan and cover with sauce. Serve chicken and sauce over buttered egg noodles with a side salad.
SPINACH AND ARUGULA SALAD WITH TOASTED PINE NUTS
1/4 cup pine nuts
Salt
2 cups fresh spinach
2 cups arugula
1 teaspoon olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Grated Parmesan cheese
Place pine nuts in a skillet over medium-low heat. Season with salt. Stir nuts around until lightly golden, 5 to 10 minutes. Keep an eye on them because they'll burn easily.
To serve, place spinach and arugula in a large serving bowl. Combine olive oil and lemon juice and drizzle over salad, tossing the greens to coat. Top with grated Parmesan and toasted pine nuts.
COLLARD GREENS
3 slices bacon, diced
1 medium onion, sliced
2 bunches collard greens, washed
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper
In a high-sided skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until brown, about 5 minutes. In the same pan, add the onions and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Strip the leaves from the tough stems of the collard greens. Stack the leaves, roll them up and cut them into thin strips.
To the skillet with the bacon and onions, add the garlic, red pepper flakes, brown sugar, cider vinegar and salt and pepper to taste. Add the greens, stir and cover the skillet. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from heat to a serving bowl.
STIR-FRY SALMON
1/4 cup coconut aminos or soy sauce
2 teaspoons rice vinegar
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 cup chopped bell pepper, any color
1 onion, chopped
1 pound wild-caught salmon, skinned and cubed
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 1/2 cups chopped fresh mushrooms
1 head broccoli, chopped and blanched
In a large skillet over medium heat, combine coconut aminos, vinegar, sesame oil, bell pepper and onion. Cook until peppers and onion are translucent.
Add salmon and coat with the mixture. Add coconut oil, ginger, sesame seeds, garlic, mushrooms and broccoli and stir. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the salmon is cooked through. Serve warm. Serves 2.
IKARIA'S LONGEVITY WILD GREENS
8 cups leafy greens, chopped and stemmed*
1/3 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper
Rinse greens in running water. Fill a clean sink or large bowl with cold water. Submerge and agitate greens to remove any grit or sand. Let float for 10 minutes. Remove greens from bowl; discard water.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add greens and blanch them for 1 minute. They will become bright in color. Drain greens in a colander.
Transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste.
* Any type of greens can be used, such as dandelion greens, Swiss chard, mustard, collard, turnip, escarole or beet greens.
HEALTHY CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large yellow onion, diced
3 ribs celery, diced
3 carrots diced
3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
32 ounces organic bone broth
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, chopped
1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
1 to 2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Red pepper flakes, to taste
1 can black beans or white beans (optional)
1 can white corn, drained (optional)
Chopped cilantro, sour cream, cheese, avocado, tortilla chips and lime wedges
In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, celery and carrot and cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add bone broth, tomatoes, chicken, jalapeño and seasonings. Add beans and corn, if using. Bring to a boil and turn down heat to a simmer. Cook 15 to 20 minutes.
To serve, place soup in a bowl and top with cilantro, sour cream, cheese, diced avocado and tortilla chips. Serve with lime wedges.
PROTEIN BALLS
1 cup peanut butter
1/4 cup honey
1/2 cup steel-cut oats
2 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips
Coconut flakes, chia seeds, flax seeds (optional)
Combine peanut butter, honey, oats and chocolate chips. Add coconut flakes, chia seeds and/or or flax seeds, if desired. Roll into balls about the size of a ping pong ball. Refrigerate.
SALAD DRESSING 365
3/4 cup good olive oil
1/2 cup good balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons Grey Poupon mustard
2 teaspoons honey
3 cloves garlic, smashed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well. Will last for two weeks in the refrigerator.