TUPELO – Ten years ago, Curt McClellan was a food pioneer in Northeast Mississippi. Perhaps “culinary visionary” would be appropriate as well.
McClellan opened the first food truck in the area in 2013, and only the second one in the state.
“It’s a full kitchen on wheels,” he said then.
His tantalizing turquoise (that's the actual color) food truck, Local Mobile, has been slinging tasty morsels since.
Want a classic cheeseburger? How about a pulled pork slider or a patty melt? Or maybe some Cajun fare like gumbo or Jambalaya.
A 2004 graduate of the University of Mississippi, McClellan decided to take the plunge and open his own mobile kitchen following a career in the food industry that included stints at Cock of the Walk in Jackson and Nashville, an inspector for the health department in Nashville and selling for a food distributor in Nashville.
Because it was something new as far as the dining scene was concerned, the truck had, “It’s a food truck, y’all,” on the side to help clarify things for the curious. McClellan and his assistant and marketing coordinator, Ashley Prince, were taking a gamble on how Local Mobile would be received by the diners and foodies.
"We kind of learned on the fly, since we were the first around here. There's a lot of people to thank, and there was a lot of learning along the way," McClellan said.
His idea of opening a food truck caught on quickly.
Starting out as the only one in the area, Local Mobile is today joined by dozens of food trucks and trailers scattered across the region.
“It’s going exactly like I expected,” said McClellan at last week’s Food Truck Friday in front of Tupelo’s City Hall in Fairpark. “There have been as many as seven or eight food trucks out here. From Day 1, we called it Food Truck Friday at Fairpark, not Local Mobile Friday, because we were expecting more food trucks to come.”
And come they did; within a couple of years after Local Mobile’s debut, there were about a half-dozen rolling on the streets of Tupelo. Some have come and gone, but others have replaced them.
After a decade of serving other customer favorites like shrimp tacos, chicken and dumplings and shrimp and grits, McClellan is not surprised to see the growth of the local food truck scene. And he's been quite accommodating to his fellow food truckers; he doesn't see them as competitors as much as he sees them as complementary cooks who love what they do.
"We offer any advice we can to any new food truck owners," he said. "They'll ask about this, ask about where to park, etc. We've been there."
Weekdays during the past decade, McClellan has usually done prep work in the mornings and shopped in the afternoons to get the best deals on ingredients and components. Sometimes, he knows what he'll make the next day, sometimes not.
Local Mobile also opens up to private events, but typically not on the weekends. That's reserved for family time as much as possible.
But make no mistake – when it's hot outside, it's been hotter inside with the griddle going full-blast.
"No, we don't have an air conditioner," Prince said. "People ask all the time if we have one."
And when it's cold outside – well, it's cold inside too, because the only heat source then is that toasty griddle.
But even through all that, McClellan and Prince love what they do, and they love being able to interact with their customers. Local Mobile has a loyal following, and even today, 10 years later, there are still people who haven't tried or even heard of Local Mobile or some of the other food trucks.
In many ways, food trucks are still a novelty, and Local Mobile and all the others hope to continue pushing out good, quality food.
"I'm not a chef, but I am a cook," McClellan said.
But if there's one thing that he knows his customers want, it's to answer the call of favorite dishes. One in particular stands out.
"Maui wowiees," he said of the tantalizing pineapple boat filled with rice and pineapple slaw, with shrimp and hoisin sauce. "People love them, and they're something I need to do more often but they're so labor intensive, and they take up so much room. And you've only got so much in a food truck."
