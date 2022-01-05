TUPELO – When COVID-19 began spreading in March 2020, and restaurants started shutting down, Bev Crossen found her choices to pick up a healthy meal were limited.
Even the fast-food restaurants that offer salads had lines too long to wait in.
"I was starting to gain some weight, and I realized it was partly because I couldn't pick up something healthy easily," she said.
At the time, Crossen had FarmHouse, a gift shop and workshop space located in the old John Rankin House on Main Street in downtown Tupelo.
"So the FarmHouse team and I collaborated and came up with a concept for a restaurant," she said. "We all liked the build-a-bowl concept, and we knew we wanted to keep it very simple."
One reason the idea needed to be simple was logistics. The kitchen in FarmHouse, which was previously used by Sweet Tea and Biscuits, was small.
"We had to have something we could prepare and get ready to serve easily," she said.
When Crossen's son, Greg, found himself out of work in Eugene, Oregon, he moved home to Tupelo. Crossen immediately put him to work in the kitchen.
"We just started testing things over and over, using the best ingredients," she said. "Our goal was fresh food fast. We recruited friends and had little tastings. They would rate dishes and write down comments anonymously. You need honest opinions when you're building a concept."
Crossen's husband, Karl, came up with the name for the concept – Noon.
"We were all throwing out ideas," she said. "We knew we wanted the logo to be green, which is associated with things that are new and fresh – a healthy cafe. And when you think of lunchtime, you think of noon."
In November 2020, Noon opened its doors in FarmHouse, using space previously dedicated to the gift shop, which had closed.
The menu is simple: four bowls, four salads, and a build-a-bowl option.
"The Aspen Kale Salad is my favorite salad," Crossen said. "I'm not a big kale person, but I love this salad."
The Aspen Kale Salad has kale, cilantro, red cabbage, roasted cashews, Parmesan, mint, and a rice vinaigrette.
Customer favorites include the Avocado Tomato Salad, which has romaine, arugula, avocado, tomato, grilled corn, garbanzo crunch and a lemon dijon vinaigrette; and the Hanoi Bowl, which has lo mein, lemongrass meatballs, carrots, quick pickles, hanoi sauce and a sriracha aioli.
Salads and bowls range from $8 to $10 for a 16-ounce serving, to $12 to $15 for a 32-ounce serving. For an additional cost, proteins, like rotisserie chicken, lemongrass meatballs, sushi-grade tuna, seared ahi tuna or over-easy eggs, can be added.
The build-a-bowl option ranges in price from $6 to $14, which includes a base (brown rice, lo mein or salad greens); a protein; sauces; and toppings, like fresh vegetables, wonton strips, nuts and seeds.
"When people are picky or they don't want to be overwhelmed, they usually start with a build-a-bowl," Crossen said. "Then they branch out and try new things."
Noon is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can eat inside the building or outside on the deck, or they can do carryout, pick something up from the grab-and-go case, or order through Tupelo 2 Go.
"Our goal is that when you place your order, you can get it in 10 to 12 minutes," Crossen said.
Greg Crossen, who prepares most of the food at Noon, said he's always enjoyed being in the kitchen.
"I went from watching cartoons to watching the Food Network," he said. "I always liked to experiment with things I saw the chefs doing."
Several times a week, he'll offer a special. It might be lemon pepper chicken and rice soup, or creamy meatball and gnocchi, or an Asian-inspired chicken noodle soup.
Or it could be a harvest salad with kale, craisins, Parmesan, almonds and a lemon dijon vinaigrette, or an Asian barbecue chicken salad.
"We've had more and more gluten-free people coming in, so we're trying to figure out how to make dressings using liquid aminos instead of soy sauce," he said.
A lot of the flavors at Noon are inspired by dishes Crossen has had when she's traveled.
"I'm a firm believer that if we want our young people to come back here after they travel or go to school, we have to create the things they see in other places," she said. "We have to recreate those experiences. That's what we're doing here."