STARKVILLE — At Umble Coffee Co.'s new headquarters in Starkville, customers can enjoy a cup of coffee in the same room it was roasted in.
The building is split into three parts — coffee shop, roastery and production studio.
Most entrepreneurs venturing into the coffee business open a shop and eventually ease into roasting their own beans. But with Umble Coffee Co., it was the other way around.
- Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
"We were looking for a different business model," Umble Coffee Co. founder Dr. Kenneth Thomas said. "Our model, ultimately, is we want to sell wholesale coffee, whereas the majority of people who get into coffee, their end goal is to have a coffee shop."
Umble's roasting production has doubled every year since the business was started in 2017, necessitating a bigger space.
"We wanted to move into somewhere that was industrially zoned, so it just made sense to come into town," Thomas said. "But the fun twist was we wanted a place that we could showcase the brand, and so we got with the City of Starkville and said, 'Think about it like a microbrewery in Nashville.' You go take a tour; they have shop fronts."
The result of that vision is Umble Coffee Co. coffee shop, which opened to the public June 2.
A people-first coffee brand
Umble Coffee Co. is a people-first coffee brand. Not only does it strive to serve up a healthy cup of joe, but it seeks to foster a sense of community.
"It doesn't matter how good our coffee is," Thomas said. "If we don't have a good relationship, and a genuine relationship, with the customers, then it's all for naught."
Located in a formerly abandoned building at 216 Industrial Park Road in Starkville on 2.5 acres of land, Umble Coffee Co. seeks to offer a truly unique experience for patrons.
Only about 20% of the lot was developed with the remaining 80% of mature green space intact.
Chairs and tables are available for seating behind the shop, and Thomas plans to add a walking trail through the woods that will be dotted with picnic tables for customers to sit and enjoy their coffee outdoors.
"All of this is different from what you might see historically in Mississippi, but we're trying to be sustainability-forward," Thomas said.
Customers are welcome to bring hammocks or rent one for $5 in the shop. There's also talk of adding a nine-hole Par 2 disc golf course on the property.
"We really wanted there to be a landing zone for people to feel comfortable to come have their Bible studies, their liars' groups, their get-togethers," Thomas said of the shop.
"We have guys from the cement plant across the road that walk over with their hard hats and they get coffee in the morning, and we also have professors from the university who come," he added. "So we like the breadth of people that coffee can bring together. That excites us."
On the menu and on display
The centerpiece of Umble Coffee Co's menu, of course, is the coffee. From drip coffee and pour overs to cold brew and lattes, they have it all — including a lineup of signature drinks with options like "Grandma's Cheesecake," featuring cheesecake flavor and blueberry cold foam, and "Gold Rush," with butterscotch and cinnamon.
Customers can choose from any of the company's signature coffee roasts: The Breakaway, an Ethopian light roast; Upper 90, a Zambian light roast; Front Runner, a Columbian medium roast; Downshift, a decaffeinated Columbian medium roast; and Base Camp, a Brazilian dark roast.
For non-coffee drinkers, the shop has a variety of other drinks available, like tea, hot chocolate, lemonade, plant-based energy drinks, smoothies, refreshers and seltzers.
Along with breakfast and lunch sandwiches, Umble offers a rotating selection of six New York City bagels each week paired with handmade cream cheeses.
No matter what they order, customers' eyes will immediately be drawn to the roastery portion of the building, which showcases the business' origins.
With wholesale customers like Mississippi State University Dining Services, Ole Miss Dining Services and various local grocery stores across the northern part of Mississippi, the roasting business is ever-expanding.
Thomas wants to show people the entire process, from viewing live roasting to trying "coffee cupping," a method used to evaluate the taste and aroma of a coffee roast.
"We're really big on education," Thomas said. "That's part of our wheelhouse. We love that kind of stuff. So (we'll) bring them in, let them taste the coffee, educate them on coffee."
Thomas has made a name for himself in the coffee industry, not just for his roasting skills but with his podcast Coffee 101 — a show for the coffee curious, whether the listener is just getting into coffee or has worked in the business for years.
The podcast is approachable, as the Umble name suggests. It’s like how someone’s grandmother might pronounce "humble" — sans the "h."
Coffee 101 has been the top coffee podcast in the United States since it launched in the spring of 2022, Thomas said. Even Stanford University took notice.
Thomas was asked to teach an online masterclass on coffee for Stanford this fall. Not only will the production studio in the Umble Coffee Co. headquarters be used to produce the podcast, but it will also be the location where he'll teach the class and begin recording "brew how-to" videos later this year.
A health-focused mission
The public's response to the newly opened shop has been great thus far, Thomas said.
"We want to be a place to show people the brand, to educate people on what coffee can be and to be a landing spot for community," Thomas said.
From the beginning, Umble Coffee Co. has been a health-focused brand. Thomas firmly believes that coffee can, and should, taste good and be healthy.
"Coffee, hands down, can be the healthiest thing you put in your body on the day," Thomas said. "The amount of antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, which correlates with health, has a direct relationship with the quality of the coffee. So the better your coffee tastes, the higher the level of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories."
Umble only purchases the top 5% of coffee beans grown around the world because they are the healthiest and most delicious.
"If we can come in and win somebody over for something that's a daily habit for them that improves their health, we feel like that's a win from a public health standpoint," Thomas said.
Umble Coffee Co. is currently open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Customers can follow Umble Coffee Co. on social media to keep up with upcoming events and more.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.