Despite having the prowess of a half-blind aardvark in the kitchen, pancakes have always been the one food I can consistently prepare competently … and sometimes deliciously … without destroying either my home or my sanity.
Please, hold your applause.
Because I ain’t half bad at fixing flapjacks, I’ve accumulated a handful of recipes for the things over the years, including a couple of favorites that I craft from scratch.
But, you know, I’m a lazy man. And when it comes to preparing pancakes the lazy way, Bisquick is like powdery manna from Heaven.
This recipe for Vegan Bisquick Pancakes has been my go-to for weekend mornings over the past few months. No, I’m not vegan (God bless those of you who are); I just wanted pancakes one morning and was horrified to discover our household was eggless. So, I found this recipe online and gave it a whirl. Now, these pancakes — which are fluffier than you might expect — are my daughter’s fave. Maybe mine, too. For now, at least. I’ve got tons of flipping options.
Vegan Bisquick Pancakes
2 cups Original Bisquick mix (more or less)
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract (or the fake kind; I won’t tell)
2-3 tablespoons vegan butter for cooking (or, more veggie oil; again, I won’t tell)
Whisk together the Bisquick and sugar, then make a well in the center and pour in almond milk, oil, and vanilla (or "vanilla" ... wink).
Start with ¾ of a cup of milk and mix the wet and dry together to form a batter. If you prefer thinner pancakes, add the remaining ¼ cup of milk.
Heat a nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low and add 1 tbsp of vegan butter. Once heated and the butter forms tiny bubbles, pour in ¼ cup - ⅓ cup of batter for each pancake. Feel free to make little Mickey Mouse heads if you have a kid or are yourself a kid at heart.
Once the edges of the pancake no longer look wet and there are tiny bubbles forming on the top, flip it and cook the other side (about 2-3 minutes per side).
Repeat with the remaining batter, adding more butter to the pan as needed.
Serve warm with maple syrup and fruit.
