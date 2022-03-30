A few weeks ago, my husband told me he was craving a Waldorf salad. I remember this dish from my growing-up years in south Alabama in the 1970s, but I don’t think I’ve had it since high school.

Until Monday night.

I had decided to cook some pork tenderloins and brown rice, and we were trying to think of a green vegetable to go with the meal. Charlie suggested the Waldorf salad again.

According to the Food Lover’s Companion, the Waldorf salad was created at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in the 1890s. The original version contained only apples, celery and mayonnaise, but chopped walnuts later became an integral part of the dish.

Charlie put the salad together while I was preparing the rest of the meal, and it was the perfect complement to pork. I’d forgotten how much I like the flavor of apples, grapes and celery together – sweet and savory.

Some newer versions of the recipe use sour cream, plain Greek yogurt or whipping cream in place of or in addition to the mayonnaise.

I say you can't go wrong with the original. We used Gala apples, because that's what we had at home, but Honeycrisp or any other sweet apple would also be good.

WALDORF SALAD

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch of black pepper

2 sweet apples, cored and chopped

1 cup seedless red grapes, halved

1 cup thinly sliced celery

1 cup walnuts, chopped and lightly toasted

Lettuce leaves, for serving

In a medium-size bowl whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Add the apples, grapes, celery and walnuts. Stir to combine and refrigerate if not using immediately. Spoon onto lettuce leaves. Serves 4.

