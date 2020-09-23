SEC football has been a long time coming this season, but it’s finally here. There will be enough college games on Saturday to satisfy even the most ardent sports fan.
Because the number of fans in the stadium seats will be limited and tailgating isn’t allowed at games, more folks will be tailgating at home. While this is a huge disappointment for many, it’s also a blessing for the home cooks who prepare all the food – at least now, they don’t have to lug everything to the Grove or the Junction and try to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.
Over the years, we’ve asked readers for their favorite tailgating recipes. Here are a handful I’ve chosen for this season.
GARLIC CHEESE LOGS
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
8 ounces Velveeta processed cheese
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1/3 teaspoon minced garlic
3 shakes Worcestershire sauce
Chili powder
Combine all ingredients until creamy and shape into logs. Roll in chili powder. Wrap in waxed paper and let harden in refrigerator overnight. Serve with crackers.
CHEESE BAKE
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
2 cups grated Cheddar cheese
2 scallions, chopped
8 Ritz crackers, crushed
8 slices cooked, crumbled bacon
1/2 cup Captain Rodney’s glaze, any flavor
In a bowl, combine mayo, cream cheese, cheddar cheese and onions. Pour into a greased pie pan. Top with crackers and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. While still hot, top with crumbled bacon and Captain Rodney’s glaze. Serve with crackers, corn chips or crostini.
CHICKEN BACON WRAPS
1 1/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 pound sliced bacon
2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons chili powder
Cut chicken breasts into 1-inch cubes. Cut each bacon slice into thirds. Wrap each chicken cube with bacon and secure with a wooden pick. Stir together brown sugar and chili powder. Dredge wrapped chicken in mixture. Coat a rack and broiler pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place chicken wrap on rack in broiler pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until bacon is crisp and chicken is done.
SYMPHONY BROWNIES
1 box brownie mix
2 (6-ounce) Hershey’s Symphony bars with almonds and toffee
Prepare the brownie mix according to package directions. Spray a 9x9-inch or 7x11-inch pan with cooking spray. Spoon in half of the brownie batter and smooth with a spatula or the back of a spoon. Break the candy bars in pieces and place on top of the batter, covering it all. Pour and spread remaining batter on top.
Bake brownies at 375 degrees about 40 minutes. Let cool completely, then cut into squares.
SWEET BBQ CHICKEN KABOBS
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups pineapple chunks
1 red bell pepper, cut in 1-inch pieces
1 green bell pepper, cut in 1-inch pieces
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
3 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Using 8 long wooden skewers (two, side-by-side, for each kabob) thread chicken alternately with pineapple and peppers onto skewers, to create 4 kabobs. Mix barbecue sauce and juice; brush on kabobs. Grill kabobs 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, brushing occasionally with remaining sauce.
JAMBALAYA
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
Salt and ground black pepper
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 pounds smoked sausage, cut in 1/4-inch slices
4 cups chopped white onions
2 cups chopped celery
2 cups chopped green bell pepper
1 tablespoon minced garlic
5 cups chicken stock
2 tablespoons seasoned salt
2 tablespoons Kitchen Bouquet (browning agent)
4 cups long grain rice
2 cups chopped green onions
Season chicken with salt and pepper; brown in hot oil in 8-quart Dutch oven or stockpot over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook 5 to 7 minutes. Remove chicken and sausage from pan; set aside. Add onions, celery, green peppers and garlic; cook, stirring 7 to 10 minutes or until vegetables begin to wilt. Stir in chicken stock, reserved chicken and sausage, seasoning salt and Kitchen Bouquet. Bring to a boil. Add rice and return to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook 10 minutes; remove cover and quickly turn rice from top to bottom completely. Replace cover and cook 15 to 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Stir in green onions. Serves 12 to 15.
SNICKERDOODLES
1/2 cup shortening
1 stick margarine, softened
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 3/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Cinnamon-sugar
Cream together shortening, margarine, eggs and sugar. Combine flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt and add to creamed mixture. Mix well. Chill dough. Roll into balls the size of walnuts and roll in cinnamon-sugar. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees 8 to 9 minutes, or until light brown but still soft.
MILLION-DOLLAR DIP
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (3-ounce) link smoked chorizo sausage
1 to 2 jalapeños, seeded and diced
1 cup corn kernels
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
4 slices bacon, cooked and roughly chopped
Chopped scallions (optional)
In a skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add sausage and cook for 2 minutes until just beginning to brown. Add the jalapeño and corn kernels and mix with the chorizo. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.
In a bowl combine the softened cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, cooked bacon, and the chorizo corn mixture. Stir together while warm. Sprinkle with scallions, if desired. Serve with corn or tortilla chips.