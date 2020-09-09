A month or so ago, I was asked to participate with a couple of my co-workers in a fried chicken taste-off. For three weeks, we tried fried chicken from six different places in Northeast Mississippi.
I’ve alway been a white meat eater, so at each tasting, I chose a breast, while my co-workers had thighs and drumsticks. When it came time to rate the chicken, I often said my breast meat was tough or dry, while my male counterparts raved about the juiciness and moistness of their dark meat.
Before the contest was over, they’d made a believer out of me. I still like white meat – don’t get me wrong – but now I know where all the real flavor and texture is.
These recipes showcase chicken drumsticks and thighs at their best. Enjoy.
CHICKEN WITH GARLIC AND DIJON
4 pounds chicken drumsticks
1/4 cup olive oil
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Pat chicken dry. In a small bowl, combine oil, garlic, parsley, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper and whisk together until well blended.
Pour the marinade over the chicken and toss with your hands to evenly coat the chicken, pushing some of the marinade under the skin of each chicken leg. Cover and marinate 6 hours or overnight, turning chicken once while marinating.
Arrange chicken on a foil- or parchment paper-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush chicken with any extra marinade and bake at 400 degrees in the center of oven for 25 minutes; then turn the chicken over and bake additional 25 minutes. For crispier skin, broil on high heat 2 to 3 minutes or until skins have browned.
HONEY GLAZED CHICKEN
5 pounds chicken drumsticks
3/4 cup honey
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
4 large garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon ginger, peeled and finely grated
Sesame seeds and chives (optional)
Pat chicken dry. In a small bowl, whisk together honey, soy sauce, orange juice, mustard, garlic and ginger. Reserve 2/3 cup of marinade and refrigerate.
Place drumsticks in a large ziptop bag, pour remaining marinade over chicken, remove as much air from the bag as you can and seal. Refrigerate 6 hours or overnight, turning the bag a few times while marinating to disperse the marinade for best flavor.
Place rack in center of oven. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange chicken skin-side up, so chicken pieces are not touching. Add enough of the marinade to just coat the bottom of the baking pan and discard anything left in the bag. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Turn chicken over skin-side down and bake additional 20 minutes. If you want your chicken skin caramelized at the end, remove drumsticks from the oven and turn them over again (skin-side up), and broil on high for 3 to 4 minutes or until skins are browned.
While chicken is baking, pour reserved 2/3 cup marinade into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer 7 minutes or until thickened and syrupy. Remove from heat and brush over baked chicken drumsticks. Garnish with sesame seeds and chives, if desired.
SPICED CHICKEN THIGHS
2 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 pounds bone-in chicken thighs
In a small bowl, combine paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, oregano, salt and pepper.
Drizzle oil over chicken thighs then sprinkle the thighs with the spice mix. Place chicken on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 420 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees and the juices run clear.