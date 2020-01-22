When cold weather hits, it’s natural to seek comfort in a variety of forms: warm blankets, layers of sweaters and delicious, hearty meals. Winter is the perfect season for spending time indoors honing cooking skills to take your culinary creations to the next level.
With fewer daylight hours during the winter, many people tend to get sleepy earlier. Quick weeknight dinner recipes are usually ideal, especially when they take only 30 minutes or so to prepare. Easy dishes are perfect for those nights when you want something savory and delicious, but you also want to get into pajamas and onto the nearest couch as soon as possible. Few things are better than a warm bowl full of flavor like a taste-tempting curry recipe bursting with caramelized onion and roasted garlic notes.
Wintertime is also the perfect season to break out your slow cooker or put your stove on low heat and let fragrant dishes such as Savory Harissa-Roasted Chicken and Vegetables simmer slowly and fill your home with enticing smells.
Find more winter recipes at farmtoforksauce.com.
CHICKPEA, SPINACH AND COCONUT CURRY2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 large yellow onion, chopped
1 tablespoon turmeric
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus additional, to taste
1 (29-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 (24-ounce) jar caramelized onion and roasted garlic pasta sauce
1 (15-ounce) can light coconut milk
4 cups baby spinach
1/2 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt, stirred
1/2 cup cilantro, coarsely chopped
2 naan flatbreads, toasted and sliced
In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil, ginger, garlic, onion, turmeric, salt and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until onions begin to brown, stirring frequently. Add chickpeas, sauce and coconut milk; cook 3 to 4 minutes, or until heated through. Add spinach; cover with lid. Simmer 3 to 4 minutes, or until spinach is wilted. Mix well.
Spoon mixture into six serving bowls and top each with spoonful of yogurt, pinch of cilantro and additional crushed red pepper, to taste. Serve with flatbread slices.
HARISSA-ROASTED CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES
1/3 cup harissa paste, divided
1/3 cup olive oil, divided
1 large red onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
1 small head cauliflower, cut into small florets
1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce, divided
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
1 pound rainbow carrots, trimmed and peeled
Juice of 1 lemon, divided
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh herbs such as dill, mint or cilantro, divided
1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt
In large bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons harissa and 2 tablespoons oil. Add onions and cauliflower; toss to combine. Spread vegetable mixture in single layer on 12x17-inch foil-lined rimmed baking sheet.
In the same bowl, whisk remaining harissa, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 cup marinara sauce, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add chicken; toss with tongs until well coated. Arrange chicken atop vegetables on baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes, or until chicken is deep golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
Use a vegetable peeler to create long ribbons of carrots. In a bowl, toss carrots with 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 tablespoons chopped herbs and remaining oil, salt and pepper. In a separate bowl, mix yogurt, remaining lemon juice and remaining herbs.
Serve each chicken thigh with roasted vegetables, a dollop of herbed yogurt, the carrot mixture and 1/4 cup warmed marinara sauce. Serves 6.