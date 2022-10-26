Now that there's a nip in the air, I've been scouring cookbooks and the internet for good soup recipes. One I've wanted to try for a while is Zuppa Toscana, a traditional Italian soup.
In looking for recipes, I found this soup is the most popular at Olive Garden. And now I know why.
We made a big pot of this Monday, and it is delicious. I couldn't find ground hot Italian sausage, so I used mild Italian and added some red pepper flakes. Ten cloves of garlic sounds like a lot, but they give the soup a wonderful, deep flavor.
ZUPPA TOSCANA
4 thick slices bacon, chopped
1 pound ground mild Italian sausage
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 medium onion, finely diced
10 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups chicken broth or stock
6 cups water
2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and diced
1 bunch kale, trimmed and chopped
1 cup whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste
1/4 teaspoon black pepper or to taste
Grated Parmesan cheese
In a large pot or Dutch oven, sauté chopped bacon until browned. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate; leave 1 tablespoon grease in the pot.
Add Italian sausage and red pepper flakes and sauté until cooked through, breaking sausage up with a spatula, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove to paper towel-lined plate. Add onion to the pot and sauté 5 minutes or until soft and golden; add garlic and sauté 1 min.
Add broth and water, and bring to boil. Add diced potatoes and cook until easily pierced with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. When potatoes are nearly done, add kale and cooked sausage and bring everything to a light boil.
Stir in cream and bring to boil. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Ladle into bowls and garnish with bacon and grated Parmesan. Serves 8 to 10.
