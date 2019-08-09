TUPELO - Country music artist Gary Allan has added Tupelo to his 2019 tour schedule.
Allan will be in concert Saturday, Nov. 9 at BancorpSouth Arena. He last performed here in 2005 when he opened for Brooks and Dunn.
Show time is 7 p.m.
Allan is finishing up work on his upcoming EMI Nashville release. It's been six years since his ninth studio album, "Set You Free," debuted at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart and later topped the Billboard 200 (pop chart). It also produced his fifth No. 1 single, "Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)."
Since his first album in 1996, Allan has had three albums certified platinum and five more certified gold. His top singles include "Nothing On But The Radio," "Man to Man," "Tough Little Boys" and "Watching Airplanes."
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 16, starting at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $38.75 to $78.75 and will be available through Ticketmaster or the arena box office.