Our daughter, Mary, who is an occupational therapist in Memphis, invited us to her home for Thanksgiving this year. It would be her first time to host, and she has excitedly been buying linens and stemware for her holiday table.
Then the COVID-19 news started trickling in – patients, co-workers, friends, family diagnosed with the virus that has turned life as we know it upside-down.
So, there’s a chance we may have a quiet meal at home with the dog and the cats instead. If my husband, Charlie, and I have continued to dodge COVID-19, my mother-in-law might be able to join us.
While Thanksgiving is usually considered an “eating” holiday, I think it represents the gathering of family more than any other. It truly is a time to give thanks for all that we have, all those we love, all we hold dear. It breaks my heart that many families won’t be able to celebrate together this year, if at all.
But I’m not ready to give up on Memphis. Mary hasn’t assigned anyone side dishes to bring yet, but I’m hoping I’ll get sweet potatoes. This recipe from the holiday issue of Cuisine at Home magazine just screams Thanksgiving.
SCALLOPED SWEET POTATOES
6 medium sweet potatoes (3 pounds), peeled and thinly sliced
1/3 cup chopped fresh sage
6 cloves garlic, crushed
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cup heavy cream
Toss together sweet potatoes, sage, garlic, salt and pepper. Shingle the sweet potatoes in a greased 4-quart baking dish. Cover with foil.
Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes (the recipe can be made to this point and refrigerated). Remove foil, add cream, and bake, uncovered, until cream thickens and sweet potatoes are fork-tender, about 25 minutes more. Serves 12.