The grocery list I started with yesterday didn’t look at all like what ended up on our supper table.
Just after lunch, I started thinking about dinner. I decided to run by Honey Baked Ham and pick up some ham slices to go with scalloped potatoes and butterbeans. I then thought that instead of scalloped potatoes, I’d fix rice and butter – we hadn’t had that in a long time – along with the ham and butterbeans. So I scratched the scalloped potatoes.
But when I think of rice and butter and butterbeans, I think of fried chicken, so I took ham off the list and added store-bought fried chicken. Then I realized we just had fried chicken last week, so I took fried chicken off the list and added rotisserie chicken.
Once I got rotisserie chicken in my head, my mind wandered to a bubbling chicken casserole and I couldn’t get that image to go away. So, supper was chicken casserole, which is a long way from ham, potatoes and butterbeans.
I made my old standby with sour cream, cream of chicken soup, fresh lemon juice and scallions, but the recipe below got rave reviews online, so that’s the one I’m sharing.
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN CASSEROLE
3 cups cooked, shredded rotisserie chicken
1 can cream of chicken soup
3 cups cooked white rice
1/2 cup sliced or slivered almonds
1/2 cup mayonnaise or Greek yogurt
3/4 cup diced celery
3/4 cup crushed corn flakes
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Combine chicken, soup, rice, nuts, mayo and celery and pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle crushed cornflakes over the top and drizzle with melted butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Serves 6 to 8.