NETTLETON • The Reverend Danny Estes has learned a few things about grief — things he wished he had learned earlier in his long ministry career.
“I wish I knew then what I know now,” said the 73-year-old pastor of Nettleton United Methodist Church and nearby Shiloh United Methodist Church.
If there’s one thing the years have taught Estes, it’s about the process of grieving and how it can last.
“I used to think once you’ve had a funeral, it’s time to move on and get back to life,” Estes said. “I didn’t know anything about grief.”
For Estes, pain was an outstanding teacher. In the late 1990s, after 20 years in ministry, Estes went through a period of career burnout and personal loss, which included the death of his father, the dissolution of his marriage, and his exit, at least temporarily, from pulpit ministry.
It was during this time of personal crisis that Estes learned deeper lessons about dying and grieving.
“Those ‘prodigal years’ were the best thing that happened to me,” he said. “I left Mississippi and enrolled in a chaplaincy program at a hospital in Birmingham. I learned that grief is an ongoing journey. People don’t get over it just because you’ve put someone in a grave or in an urn.”
After 14 years of chaplaincy in Alabama, Florida, and California, Estes has returned to Mississippi and to pulpit ministry.
He said lessons learned about grief have enriched his ministry.
“Doing hospice care, people would tell me, ‘I’m not afraid of death; I’m afraid of dying,’” he said. “I’ve learned that it’s the process of dying, more than death itself, that people fear. It’s because we don’t know what it will be like or what to expect.”
Chaplaincy training has helped Estes process his own grief in a healthier way.
“During my CPE (clinical pastoral education) I did a lot of ‘self work’ and discovered I had never really grieved the death of my father,” he said. “I had been taught to push it all inside, and when he died, I discovered that it brought up so many other things I was grieving at the same time.”
Grief, Estes said, never runs along a single track.
“You never grieve just one thing,” he said. “We grieve so many things, and every time we experience a new loss, some of that will come up.”
Estes said it’s important not to discount the emotional weight of this cumulative grief, even over seemingly superficial things.
“This may sound stupid, but I had to grieve the loss of my hair,” he said with a laugh. “I used to have a head of hair like Bob Dylan, and I realized I had never really grieved that loss.”
While some attempt to avoid grieving altogether, others get stalled in it, which Estes said can be just as unhealthy. For decades after his father died, Estes’ mother was still introducing herself as a widow.
There’s a balance between letting go of the past and clinging to it.
“You never get it all grieved, but you can’t get stuck in it, either,” Estes said. “People get in trouble by refusing to deal with it, but it’s just as bad to just fall down in it. Either way is toxic to the soul.”
Grief is likely to expose underlying issues within family systems, Estes warned.
“When there is a death, all the stress fractures in a family will show,” he said. “We may love each other till we get to the cemetery, but then all hell can break loose. Clergy need to be aware that this can happen.”
To help others process grief healthily, Estes said clergy and other caregivers need to give the bereaved time and space to process their loss.
There are good days, and there are bad days, Estes said. It’s important for clergy to help those grieving to realize that’s healthy.
“It lasts as long as it lasts,” he said. “We need to let people hear us say, ‘You are lonely and you are hurting, and that’s okay.’”
As both a senior citizen and a survivor of open-heart surgery, Estes said he relates firsthand with his congregants when it comes to death and grief.
“I’m well aware of my own mortality,” he said. “We’re all in the same boat. Death may have been swallowed up in victory, but it’s still the biggest enemy we have."