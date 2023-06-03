djr-2023-06-03-liv-column-mg-hall-p1

The urban beautification project Spring Street Garden is a good example of legal guerilla gardening by the Lee County Master Gardeners. 

 Ann Hall

Guerrilla gardening is a planting technique that always involves growing plants or crops on property owned by someone else. This method is used by gardeners around the world to fulfill a variety of intentions, from making a political statement to beautifying a neighborhood to community revitalization.

ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

