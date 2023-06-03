Guerrilla gardening is a planting technique that always involves growing plants or crops on property owned by someone else. This method is used by gardeners around the world to fulfill a variety of intentions, from making a political statement to beautifying a neighborhood to community revitalization.
The term guerrilla refers to a small group of unofficial soldiers ambushing or fighting a more prominent, organized armed force. Over time the term has acquired different connotations toward topics unrelated to warfare. When referring to gardening the word relates to a specific parcel of land and its owner versus the non-owning concerned individual. Tactics used by guerrilla gardeners include:
• Seed bombing, which involves packing seeds in a ball of compost and throwing them into vacant areas.
• Vacant lot gardening, where guerrillas seek out abandoned lots and plant flowers or crops in the unused space.
• Landscaping neglected public spaces. Often the most secretive of tactics, this involves placing flowers or crops in neglected public areas, such as sidewalks or medians.
Guerrilla gardeners have the standpoint that the maintenance of public spaces is the responsibility of hired workers and city employees. When these areas are neglected, guerrilla gardeners reclaim the space and positively impact forgotten areas in their communities. Various reasons for guerrilla gardening are urban beautification, growing food, and attracting pollinators.
Guerrilla gardening has deep roots. In the mid-1600s, Gerrard Winstanley formed an agrarian group called the Diggers in Surrey, England. John Chapman, otherwise known as “Johnny Appleseed,” traveled throughout the American West in the late 1800s planting apple seeds on the outskirts of communities. The current movement began in 1973, when Liz Christy formed the Green Guerrillas group. Working against urban decay throughout New York City, they turned abandoned spaces into lush community gardens. They are responsible for the Bowery Houston Farm and Garden, which is still operational today.
Ron Finley, of South Central Los Angeles, made headlines in 2013, using guerrilla gardening to combat food deserts and improve his community’s access to nutrition. There's also Brenda Dyck, who wrote "The Guerrilla Garden Adventures Manifesto."
You can legally guerrilla garden in your neighborhood simply by asking for permission. You might be surprised at the number of neighbors happy to see newly planted flowers or vegetables along their sidewalks. City officials might also be pleased that someone wants to beautify an old lot that has been untouched for years. With a bit of passion and a shovel you can use your gardening skills as a force for good.
ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.