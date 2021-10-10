TUPELO • When it comes to pairings, few are likely to match the class of drinking martinis in a museum.
On Friday, Tupelo’s GumTree Museum of Art will host its first in-person fundraising event since the beginning of the pandemic — Martini Night at the Museum. Set for Oct. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m., the event will feature food, live music, artwork (of course), and … as the event’s name implies … martinis.
Tickets are $45 each. There will also be five tables available for $300 apiece. Each table seats eight guests. Each table includes a bottle of champagne for guests to share.
Proceeds for the event will benefit the museum and help further its goal of sharing regional artwork with the people of Tupelo and its neighboring communities.
According to Sally Kepple, the museum’s director, the evening will feature three signature martinis: semi-dirty, mango berry and chocolate. Those who don’t care for those flavors or perhaps favor a different cocktail, don’t worry — a full bar will also be available, courtesy of Oscar’s in Tupelo.
The museum will serve food, although the menu is still in the planning stages. The evening will also feature live entertainment from local musician Mark Spradling.
The museum is limiting ticket sales to 150, including both table and single ticket sales.
Tickets, if still available, can be purchased at the door. All proceeds go to support the museum.
Funds help support the museum’s efforts
Because entry is free to the public, fundraisers like this week’s pay for every aspect of the museum — from artist fees, to salaries, to the utilities to credit card bills. Paid memberships to the library provide a base level of support — around 30% according to the museum’s website — but all other funds the museum needs to operate come from donations and fundraisers.
That money gets put to good use. The museum hosts between nine and 11 exhibit openings annually, each of which features the work of a regional artist selected by the museum’s exhibition committee.
According to Megan Kessler, president of the GumTree Museum of Art’s guild of volunteers, one of the museum’s primary goals is to share these artists’ work with as many people as possible. Often, that means enticing people who might not otherwise step through the doors.
“We’re trying to bring in new stuff — entertainment-wise to draw people in with music and stuff like this,” Kessler said. “We also like to try to do something when there’s a big downtown event to draw people in.”
The museum typically has a few fundraisers each year. Last year was, unsurprisingly, the exception.
Because of the pandemic, next week’s fundraiser will be the first for the museum this year. Traditionally, the museum hosts “For the Love of Art,” their biggest fundraiser of the year, in April.
This year, that too was a no-go.
Kessler said there’s a genuine desire for the museum’s supporters to return to in-person events. Even without the ability to host fundraising gatherings, the museum has weathered the pandemic with the help of its many supporters. The museum had an online auction during the pandemic to raise funds, but no physical events other than their exhibit openings throughout the year.
Still, Kessler said the year was a success overall, particularly with support for their exhibit openings.
“As far as our openings and all that go — since COVID — we’ve had more support, I’d say, than typical coming out for our openings,” Kessler said.
That’s good news, Kepple said. It's difficult to convince people to walk through the doors of the museum for the first time.
“Art museums can be like the symphony,” she said. “Everyone’s afraid because they think, ‘Oh, I don’t have the wardrobe’ or ‘I don’t know anything about art.’ You don’t have to have any of that. You can wear jeans to the symphony, and you can wear jeans here.”
Art is for everyone, she said.
“You have to drive to Memphis or Jackson or Meridian,” Kepple said of those seeking great artwork. “This is in your own backyard.”