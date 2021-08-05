TUPELO • For Tupelo native Kerry Francis, visual imagery is an art she has been around all of her life.
“It was my first language,” Kerry said jokingly. “I grew up with it and learned a lot of about the visual world.”
Kerry was raised by her father, Ke Francis, a well-known Tupelo narrative artist, and her late mother Jean Francis Cooper, also a visual artist. Kerry said her mother loved nature, and much of her artwork centered on that and spiritual concepts.
“She had a very strong connection with nature,” Kerry said. “And she felt that most of our spiritual connection with God or whatever higher power that we all feel was through nature and our inner workings.”
Francis described the collages her mother created as spiritual.
“She made them based on her memories and integrated concepts such as life, death, birth, memory and tried to unify and bring together the disparate parts in our lives,” Francis said.
The GumTree Museum of Arts in Tupelo will host a display of Jean Francis Coopers’s collages until Sept. 10. Sally Kepple, the museum’s director, said they’re honored to display Cooper’s work and hopes it will draw interest in her art from the community.
“The museum is proud to display the beautiful works of the late and local artist Jean Thickens Francis Cooper,” Kepple said. “These works haven’t been seen since her death, and we hope to have a lot of local interest in this exhibition.”
Kerry Francis said each of her mother’s pieces represents a different experience from her life. Some are influenced by Japanese culture or elements of nature. Others were inspired by the music she enjoyed and the different people she loved and encountered.
“Each of these were kind of moments for her – moments in time where different things have come together and she’s trying to bring it together,” Kerry Francis said. “A lot of these pieces had a spiritual take for her.”
Those who knew her commonly described Cooper as bright and positive … an upbeat spirit. Kerry Francis said her mother lived life as she created her art: as a collage of things combined into an astonishing beauty and unity.
Whether art on a canvas or the canvases of lives she touched, were deeply and forever transformed into something much greater than they would have been without her considered input. She was happiest when elbow deep into whatever creation she was bringing into the world.
Kerry Francis said her mother’s art creations taught her a lot growing up and visual and spiritual art continues to be a tremendous influence on her life.
“I really learned a lot visually from them (parents),” she said. “Because I saw a lot of what they were making and they would talk about it. I saw a lot of what they were thinking about on the inside and how they were manifesting it. So, I started looking deeper into people and their art taught me how to see how people truly are.”