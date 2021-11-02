The exterior of the GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo is shown in this file photo from Sept. 22, 2021. The museum was recently awarded a $11,500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. That money will be used to help the nonprofit museum, which showcases the artwork of regional artists, pay for operating expenses.
JACKSON • The GumTree Museum of Art of Tupelo has been awarded a $11,500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
The grant, part of series of grants made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts, is a portion of the $1.3 million in grants the Commission will award in 2020-2021. The money will be used to help pay for the museum’s operating expenses.
“At a time when the arts community is still very much reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are truly delighted to be able to provide these funds to worthy organizations across the state,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “We applaud and are proud to support the efforts these organizations have made to keep the arts alive in their communities.”
The GumTree Museum of Art was established as a nonprofit organization in 1985. The Museum provides a wide variety of interesting exhibits showcasing a diverse cultural environment that includes 15 free-standing exhibits, summer camps and performance art.
Museum offerings include quarterly “Lunch and Learn” activities, art competitions, educational programs and book reviews for the community. All exhibits are free to the public and supported by memberships, grants, two annual fundraisers, a guild, and sponsorships.
The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities; assist artists and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. Established in 1968, the Mississippi Arts Commission is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and arts education.