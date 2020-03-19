TUPELO • The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the arts and entertainment scene in Northeast Mississippi.
Numerous events scheduled for March and April and venues have been postponed, canceled or shut down for an extended time.
A number of venues are still open and will continue to offer live music. For a list of the music venues and acts, see the Scene Concert Guide on Page 9A. Also, the GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo will remain open but will limit visitors to 10 people at a time, in accordance to CDC guidelines.
As of Wednesday, the following events in the region were affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Rescheduled
• JD Souther’s concert, originally set for March 14 at Tupelo’s Link Centre, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15. Shannon McNally will be the opening act. Current ticket holders will receive instructions on next steps via Eventbrite or by contacting Link Centre.
• Lynyrd Skynyrd’s concert at Tupelo’s BancorpSouth Arena has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 16. The concert, with opening act Travis Tritt, was scheduled for Friday. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
• WWE Live, scheduled for March 28 at BancorpSouth Arena, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. All original tickets will be honored.
Postponed
Events postponed but with no rescheduled dates yet include:
• MonsterJam Trucks at BancorpSouth Arena
• Baby Shark Live! at BancorpSouth Arena
• Victory Cheer at BancorpSouth Arena
• Dancing and Singing with the King at various locations around Tupelo
• Tupelo Ballet’s production of “Sleeping Beauty” at the Tupelo High Performing Arts Center.
• Oxford Film Festival
• Tupelo Film Festival
• Bruce Hornsby concert at Ole Miss.
• North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s “A Broadway Spectacular” at the Lyric Theatre
• Blue Mountain College’s production of “Narnia: The Musical”
• Music City Tornado Benefit at Romie’s Grocery in Tupelo.
• Young Nudy concert at The Lyric Oxford
• Double Decker Art Festival in Oxford.
• The status of the Kane Brown concert, scheduled for April 23 at BancorpSouth Arena, is unknown at this time.
Cancelled/Closed
Events that have been cancelled include:
• Tupelo Cherry Blossom Festival
• County Line Music Festival in Baldwyn
• Sessions open mic March 28 at Link Centre. A decision on the April 24 Sessions will be made at a later date.
• Jordan Davis concert at The Lyric Oxford
• Thacker Mountain Radio Hour’s March and April broadcasts from Oxford.
Places that are temporarily closed include:
• Elvis Presley birthplace in Tupelo
• Caron Gallery in Tupelo
• Malco and Cinemark theaters
• Restaurants and bars in Oxford