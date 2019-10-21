These breast cancer-related events are scheduled around Northeast Mississippi during October:
Oct. 24:
Second Annual Bra-ToberFest, 5:30 p.m. at Link Centre reception hall. Hosted by the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors Affiliate Alliance. Cost is $10 includes meal and 1 drink ticket. Participants are invited to design and create a bra which will be modeled on a live model or mannequin. Guests vote with donations. Proceeds benefit NMMC Breast Care Patient Assistance Fund to provide free mammograms.
Oct. 25:
Hope Continues 5K, 8 a.m. at Fairpark in downtown Tupelo. Proceeds go to provide screening and support for affected individuals. Cost is $25 for 5K, $20 for 1 mile walk until Oct. 25. $5 fee for chip timing. Registration at https://runsignup.com/Race/MS/Tupelo/HopeContinues5k.